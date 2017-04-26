Arts Calendar: April 26-May 6

Greater Portland

Exhibits

“Stories of Freeport’s Past: Celebrating Our Collections,” Freeport Historical Society, 45 Main St., to May 31.

“A Walk in the Woods,” May 2-30, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peak’s Island.

“Martha Miller: A Woman’s Movement, Self Portraits,” Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, to May.

“Our Community, Our Home,” photos from the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine Portland Club House, Portland Public Library, through June 30.

Selected Works, USM AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, USM Portland Campus, 35 Bedford St., to May 1.

Claudia Hughes, Boone Olsen & Jon Strom, CIA, 72 Ocean St., South Portland, to May 11.

Diane Dahlke, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, through May 5.

Thursday 4/27

Side X Side’s Children’s Sea Creature Sculptures & Portland History Mural Exhibit, 4-6 p.m. reception, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Friday 5/5

“Master Prints and Master Printers,” presented by Don Gorvett Galleries, opening 5-7 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, through May 27.

Galleries

“Larinda Meade: Place Considered,” Ocean House Gallery & Frame, 299 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth, to May 13.

“A Keen Eye and Soft Focus – Pictorialism Revisited,” work by Maine photographers, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, through May 27.

“Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints,” University of New England Art Gallery, Portland Campus, popular art of the northeast of Brazil, through May 25,

“Black Ice,” SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, joint exhibit by Shoshannah White and Charley Young based upon travels to the Arctic, through May 13.

James Graham, Brunswick-based artist, Gallery 44, 44 Forest Ave., Portland, through May 31.

“Joyce Tenneson Maine: Gold Trees,” MMPA Gallery, USM Glickman Family Library, 5th Floor, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to May.

Museums

“The Little Mermaid,” Maine Children’s Museum and Theatre, 142 Free St., Portland, various times, April 28 & 29, 828-1234, ext. 231, www.kitetails.org.

Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. & Museum, open weekends in April and daily beginning May 6.

Saturday 4/29

“Day of Rock: Celebrate all things Rock and Roll,” 10:15 a.m.-4 p.m., Maine Children’s Museum and Theatre, 142 Free St., Portland, with Maine Academy of Modern Music featuring a Rock and Roll dance party with one of MAMM’s bands, Free with admission. 828-1234, ext. 231, www.kitetails.org.

Sunday 4/30

Day-O-Saurus Dinosaur Day, 10:15 a.m.-5 p.m., Maine Children’s Museum and Theatre, 132 Free St., Portland. Free with admission, 828-1234, ext. 231, www.kitetails.org.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum,11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

TIQA Live, Thursday nights 6-8 p.m. through mid-May, 327 Commercial St. Featuring Maine musicians Pete Kilpatrick, Ryan Halliburton, Katie Daggett and Danny Rand, no cover.

Thursday 4/27

Freeport Middle and High School Jazz Bands, 6:30 p.m., Freeport Performing Arts Center, followed by Portland Jazz Orchestra. Adults $5, kids free, benefits RSU5 Performing Arts Boosters Program.

Friday 4/28

International Open Mic Night, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $10/advance, $15/door, mayostreet.org.

Kung Fu, 8 p.m., Port City Music Hall, Portland, $14/advance, $17/door, ticketmaster.com/event/010052423415AA3E.

Friday 5/5

“Celebrate with Song,” Wescustago Youth Chorale, 7 p.m., Freeport Performing Arts Center, with 70 auditioned students from over 12 towns. Tickets $10/adult, $5/students, $8/seniors.

“Cinco de Mayo Celebration!” University Chorale, 5 p.m., First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland, tickets $5-$8.

Saturday 5/6

“Planting Roots: Phoenix Chorale Spring Concert,” music from African and Western cultures, and singers from In Her Presence, 3 p.m., Saint Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St., Portland. By donation.

Sunday 5/7

“Love’s Great Ocean: Songs of Love and Loss,” 7:30 p.m., Greater Freeport Community Chorus will perform “Heavenly Hurt,” based on Emily Dickinson poems, 2:30 p.m., Tuttle Road United Methodist Church, 52 Tuttle Road, Cumberland, tickets $10 at www.gfccsings.org.

Tuesday 5/9

Mastodon, 6:30 p.m., State Theater, Portland, with Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles, tickets $37.50/advance,$42.50/door.

Saturday 5/13

Kate Aldrich, internationally renowned mezzo-soprano, with pianist Martin Perry, 7:30 p.m., presented by Opera Maine (formerly PORTopera) in USM’s Hannaford Hall. Tickets $10-$108 at http://katealdrichinconcert.bpt.me/

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday; 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

Maine Playwrights Festival, April 27-May 6, Portland Ballet Studio Theater, 517 Forest Ave., $16/$18, acorn-productions.org/Playwrighttxs.html.

“The Trip to Bountiful,” St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. Through April 30, Wednesdays & Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Fridays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 & 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. Ticket prices vary, 885-5883, www.goodtheater.com.

Ongoing

Page to Stage discussions, noon on the first Tuesday after Portland Stage production opens, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Copies of the play available at the reference desk. Bring lunch, drinks provided.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

“Passages,” photos and prints by Judith and Burke Long, Thornton Oaks, Brunswick, Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through May 31.

Friday 4/28

“Let Us Resolve,” special viewing, 3-5 p.m., exhibit addresses current political climate, Unitarian Church, Brunswick, 725-6294, to May 10.

Film

Film Fridays, hosted by Maine State Music Theatre at Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick, 6 p.m. May 5: “Guys and Dolls”; May 12: “Grease”; May 19: “Newsies,” followed by Talk Back, free and open to all.

Galleries

Botanical artist Katie E. MacGillivary, Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, through May 19.

“Pairings,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, groupings of new work by Maine artists, to April 30.

Saturday 4/29

Garry Mitchell show, 4-6p.m. opening reception, ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to May 27.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Art and Artifacts of the Nineteenth Century,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Boyd Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. American and European paintings, sculpture, photographs and prints, contrasted with decorative arts from around the world, to June 4.

“Threads of Change: Clothing and Identity in the North,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission.

“Modern Medieval: Materiality and Spirituality in German Expressionism,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Shaw Ruddock Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to June 4.

Wednesday 5/3

“Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors,” opens at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Walker Art Building, comprehensive survey of our renowned collection of drawings, through Sept. 3,

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Saturday 4/29

Make Shift Coffee House, 6:30 p.m., Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath, co-hosted by Good Group Decisions in Brunswick. Discussion about “Exploring Our Political Divides.” Jud Caswell will perform. See makeshiftcoffeehouse.com for more.

Saturday 5/6

“Love’s Great Ocean: Songs of Love and Loss,” 7:30 p.m., Greater Freeport Community Chorus will perform “Heavenly Hurt,” based on Emily Dickinson poems, Universalist Unitarian Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., tickets $10 at www.gfccsings.org.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater

Saturday 5/6

Peter Boie, Magician for Non-Believers, 7 p.m. Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. Tickets $15/adults, $8/students at MSAD 75 Business Office, 50 Republic Ave., Topsham or orionperformingartscenter.org.

