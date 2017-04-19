Arts Calendar: April 19

Greater Portland

Exhibits

M.J. Benson, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, to April 29.

“Stories of Freeport’s Past: Celebrating Our Collections,” Freeport Historical Society, 45 Main St., to May 31.

“Martha Miller: A Woman’s Movement, Self Portraits,” Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, to May.

“Our Community, Our Home,” photos from the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine Portland Club House, Portland Public Library, through June 30.

Selected Works, USM AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, USM Portland Campus, 35 Bedford St., to May 1.

Claudia Hughes, Boone Olsen & Jon Strom, CIA, 72 Ocean St., South Portland, to May 11.

Diane Dahlke, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, through May 5.

Thursday 4/27

Side X Side’s Children’s Sea Creature Sculptures & Portland History Mural Exhibit, 4-6 p.m. reception, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Film

Galleries

“Vintage Seascapes and Marine Art,” Thos. Moser Showroom, 149 Main St., Freeport, 865-4519, thosmoser.com, through April 30.

“Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints,” University of New England Art Gallery, Portland Campus, popular art of the Northeast of Brazil, through May 25,

“Black Ice,” SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, joint exhibit by Shoshannah White and Charley Young based upon travels to the Arctic, through May 13.

“Fleeting Light,” new works by Olena Babak, Roux & Cyr International Fine Art Gallery, 48 Free St., Portland, through April 28.

James Graham, Brunswick-based artist, Gallery 44, 44 Forest Ave., Portland, through May 31.

“Maine: The Way Life Is,” Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, 50 local artists, to April 29.

“Joyce Tenneson Maine: Gold Trees,” MMPA Gallery, USM Glickman Family Library, 5th Floor, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to May.

“This Must Take a Long Time,” Crystal Cawley, Speedwell projects, 630 Forest Ave., Portland, to May 1.

“Enchanted,” 23 gallery artists, Yarmouth Frame & Gallery, 720 Route 1, Yarmouth, to April 29.

“Hooked Rugs,” Maine Tin Pedlars, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, Yarmouth, to April 30.

Thursday 4/20

“Larinda Meade: Place Considered,” artist reception, 5-7 p.m., Ocean House Gallery & Frame, 299 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth, to May 13.

“Landscapes in the Abstract,” by Freund & Hancock, 5-7 p.m., opening reception and benefit for the Falmouth Land Trust, to May 27.

Friday 4/21

“Sometimes times: Prints and poems,” Terry Winters and Mark Melicove, 5 p.m. opening, Able Baker Co., 29 Forest Ave., Portland.

Saturday 4/22

Kesho Wazo Showcase, 8 p.m., SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $10, $8/members and students. Portland-based arts collective.

Museums

Maine Jewish Museum exhibits: “Life: Some Assembly Required -Scaintings by Mirlea Saks”; “Randy Fein: Forty Years in Maine: Finding Her Way with Clay”; “Jan Pieter van Voorst van Beest: Photographs of Portland,” 267 Congress St. Portland, mainejewishmuseum.org, free, through April 30.

Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. & Museum, open weekends in April, April 15-23 for April school vacation week and daily beginning May 6.

Waponahki Student Art Show, on loan from the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor to Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St., Portland, 45 pieces of art created by all four federally recognized Native American Tribes in Maine, through April 30.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum,11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Portland Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, two performances, April 23 and 25, Merrill Auditorium, Myrtle Street, Portland. Tickets $25-$75 at PortTIX (842-0800) or porttix.com.

TIQA Live, Thursday nights 6-8 p.m. through mid-May, 327 Commercial St. Featuring Maine musicians Pete Kilpatrick, Ryan Halliburton, Katie Daggett and Danny Rand, no cover.

Friday 4/21

Coffee House featuring Connor Garvey, 6:30-9 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road. All ages, baked goods and hot beverages available. Free will offering.

April Fest, Portland Conservatory Of Music’s Dimensions In Jazz month-long celebration, Woodfords Church, Portland, 8 p.m. , Tickets $5-$15/advance at Starbird Music & Jet Video, Portland; $20/door.

Dirty Bourbon River Show, 10 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress, Portland, tickets $7/$10.

Mipso, with special guest 10 String Symphony, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, Portland, tickets $15, all ages, 761-1757, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Saturday 4/22

Juniper and Keith & Jennifer Perry, Holy Grounds Coffee House, 6:30 p.m., Church of the Holy Spirit, 1047 Congress St., Portland. By donation.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday; 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

African Dundada, Acholi Dancers, and friends, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Benefits youth programs, the ACLU of Maine, Action Against Hunger, and South Sudan Care, tickets $15 at brownpapertickets.com/event/2884313.

Maine Playwrights Festival, April 27-May 6, Portland Ballet Studio Theater, 517 Forest Ave., $16/$18, acorn-productions.org/Playwrighttxs.html.

“The Trip to Bountiful,” St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. Through April 30, Wednesdays & Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Fridays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 & 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. Ticket prices vary, 885-5883, www.goodtheater.com.

Ongoing

Page to Stage discussions, noon on the first Tuesday after Portland Stage production opens, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Copies of the play available at the reference desk. Bring lunch, drinks provided.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

Cabin Fever Art Show, Sweetser, 329 Bath Road, Brunswick. Works by people in recovery from mental illness. All proceeds benefit artists, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays through April 21.

“Passages,” photos and prints by Judith and Burke Long, Thornton Oaks, Brunswick, Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through May 31.

Friday 4/28

“Let Us Resolve,” special viewing, 3-5 p.m., exhibit addresses current political climate, Unitarian Church, Brunswick, 725-6294, to May 10.

Galleries

Botanical artist Katie E. MacGillivary, Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, through May 19.

“Pairings,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, groupings of new work by Maine artists, to April 30.

Saturday 4/29

Garry Mitchell show, 4-6p.m. opening reception, ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to May 27.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Art and Artifacts of the Nineteenth Century,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Boyd Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. American and European paintings, sculpture, photographs and prints, contrasted with decorative arts from around the world, to June 4.

“Threads of Change: Clothing and Identity in the North,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission.

“Modern Medieval: Materiality and Spirituality in German Expressionism,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Shaw Ruddock Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to June 4.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Friday 4/21

Songs Beyond Borders Part I, by New England Celtic Arts, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Tickets $15/advance, $18/door, chocolatechurcharts.org, 442-8455.

Windy Ridge Band, Side Door Coffee House, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. Open mic sign up, 6:45, start at 7, band starts at 8:30 p.m.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

“Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints” at the UNE Art Gallery on the Portland campus, illuminates the vitality of modern-day descendants of Africa. A film evening will be presented April 19 at 6:30 p.m. Shown is “Nossa Senhora de Aparecida” (Our Lady of Aparecida, Patroness of Brazil), by J. Borges.