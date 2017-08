Artist Susan Boucher of Lewiston with photographer Joseph Barnett of Kennebunk at the 38th annual Art in the Park at Mill Creek in South Portland on Aug. 12, with featured close to 200 artists and drew a large crowd of shoppers and viewers.

Sarah Brown and Andrew and Aubrey McInnis engage with artist Jim Williams of South Portland, who specializes in Labrador retriever art, during the annual Art in the Park festival.