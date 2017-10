Kathie Nelson and Jane Sawyer hang artwork for the ninth annual Yarmouth Art Festival, which runs Wednesday-Saturday at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church. The show features 165 juried pieces from 94 Maine artists. An artists’ reception with music and refreshments will be held Thursday, Oct. 26, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Admission is free for the show and the reception, with donations accepted. Proceeds benefit St. Bart’s programs and community services.

