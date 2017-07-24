Arrest made in South Portland burglaries

SOUTH PORTLAND — A suspect believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries in Ferry Village was arrested July 22.

Police arrested Eric James Becker, 36, a transient staying in Portland, and charged him with Class B felony burglary, due to prior convictions, and Class D misdemeanor theft.

An official at the Cumberland County Jail on Monday morning said Becker, who is originally from the Bangor area, remained in custody in lieu of $1,060 cash bail.

Between May 19 and July 17, 2017, police responded to at least a half dozen residential burglary calls in Ferry Village, according to a press release from Detective Sgt. Christopher Todd.

He said detectives identified Becker as a suspect last week and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Todd said the investigation remains open into several of the burglaries and further information will not be released at this time, but it is expected Becker will be charged with more crimes.

Becker