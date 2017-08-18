Arrest made in Brunswick bank robbery

BRUNSWICK — Police responded to a tip Aug. 17 and arrested a man the day after he allegedly held up the TD Bank at 10 Tibbetts Drive.

William P. Hartley, 33, was charged with Class B robbery and taken to Cumberland County Jail on Thursday night. His bail was set at $10,040, according to Cmdr. Mark Waltz, pending a court appearance at the Cumberland County Unified Criminal Docket.

According to Waltz, Hartley was captured on security video the morning of Aug. 16, showing him approaching the bank teller, allegedly demanding cash, and fleeing. He did not display a weapon, and no one was hurt.

After receiving a tip about his identity, Waltz said police acquired a warrant to search Hartley’s Independence Drive home. Hartley was not present and was later found at a Gurnet Road motel, where he had rented a room, Waltz said.

