Armstrong leads Cornerstone Title to another softball crown

Sadie Armstrong threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and hit a two-run home run to lead Cornerstone Title to a 10-0 victory over Otto’s Pizza in the recent Portland City Championship softball game.

Front row, from left: Sophie Hill, Kaitlin Vigue, Stella Hang, Jillian Petruccelli, Marcella Beyer-Labrecque, Alyson Mina and Coach Mony Hang.

Back row: Coach Brad Vigue, Umpire John Hill, Maria DelMonte, Haley Mascolo, Coach Cindy Mina, Sadie Armstrong, Manager Julie Armstrong, Maddie Fredheim, Lexi Davis-Jones, Plate Umpire Stephen Schwartz.