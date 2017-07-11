App, website help Scarborough residents 'fix it'

SCARBOROUGH — The town has launched a new smartphone app and online reporting tool to enable residents to report and track non-emergency issues.

Scarborough Fix-It, which is powered by SeeClickFix, is available at the town’s website at www.scarboroughmaine.org/fixit. Citizens can also report problems at the same address without using a smartphone.

Residents may submit information about a variety of issues including graffiti, litter, noise, parking, potholes, street signs, beach issues and tree maintenance. Users can also include a photo or video.

Progress can be tracked, and users can also follow items reported by others, make comments and vote on the importance of a problem.

“I am very excited about this new tool for our citizens,” Town Manager Tom Hall said in a release. “… Scarborough Fix-It gives our constituents direct contact with our service departments.”