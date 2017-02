Students at Maine College of Art in Portland were commissioned to design a commemorative poster for the 20th anniversary TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race, scheduled for Aug. 5 in Cape Elizabeth. Kirk Simpson, of York, created the winning design, shown here by Olympic gold medalist and race founder Joan Benoit Samuelson. Race organizers donated $2,500 to MECA for participating, and each runner in the race will receive a print of the poster.

