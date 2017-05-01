Annual Portland student art show opens May 5

PORTLAND — The creativity and talent of students will be on display this month at City Hall when the Portland Public Schools holds its annual Student Art Show.

The show opens Friday, May 4, for First Friday Art Walk. An opening reception will be held 3:30-6:30 p.m. and will include a performance by the Lincoln Middle School Select Orchestra at 4 p.m.

The art show runs through May 18 and is free and open to the public for viewing 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Highlights of this year’s show include 3-D works, including a number of clay sculptures. Other artwork on display includes portraits and landscapes.