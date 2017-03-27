Annual Good Friday Walk to traverse Cumberland, Yarmouth, North Yarmouth

CUMBERLAND — The 31st annual Good Friday Walk and Fun Run, which benefits Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland, takes place Friday, April 14.

The event offers four routes – 3, 5, 10 and 20 miles – for walkers and runners who will make their way through Cumberland, Yarmouth and North Yarmouth.

Registration is at the Cumberland United Church of Christ, 282 Main St., at 7 a.m. Participants in the 3-mile route only can also sign up at the First Universalist Church, 97 Main St., Yarmouth.

Stops also include the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Route 115, North Yarmouth; First Baptist Church, 346 Main St., Yarmouth, and the Tuttle Road Methodist Church, 52 Tuttle Road.

Log onto habitatportlandme.org and click on “Good Friday Walk” under “Events” to raise funds. Participants can also collect paper fundraising sheets at the Cumberland UCC or by contacting volunteer@habitatme.org or calling 772-2151.

After event co-founder Sally Bancroft stepped down in 2016, Karen Gallati is organizing this year’s event with help from a team of people from the participating churches.

The first walk drew 44 people who weathered pouring rain and raised $4,400. In 2015, 114 walkers raised more than $27,000.

Proceeds help build homes for Maine families. Habitat’s largest project to date, a 13-home mixed-income neighborhood, is underway in Scarborough.

