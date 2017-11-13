Annual district meetings continue in Portland

PORTLAND — Annual public meetings in each City Council district will continue through Nov. 27.

The meetings allow councilors, Mayor Ethan Strimling and City Manager Jon Jennings to hear from residents about neighborhood issues.

The remaining meeting schedule is:

• District 5, hosted by Councilor David Brenerman, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m., at Lyman Moore Middle School, 171 Auburn St.

• District 3, hosted by Councilor Brian Batson, Monday, Nov. 27, 6:30 p.m., Deering High School cafeteria, 370 Stevens Ave.

The District 2 meeting originally scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16, at Reiche Community Center, was postponed because Councilor Spencer Thibodeau is ill. The city said it will be rescheduled.