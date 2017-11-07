American Airlines to start Portland-LaGuardia flights

PORTLAND — American Airlines announced Monday it will offer nonstop jet service from Portland International Jetport to New York’s LaGuardia Airport beginning April 3, 2018.

The twice-daily service on 50-seat jets will make American the fourth carrier to connect Portland with New York City, airport Director Paul Bradbury said in a press release. American is already the largest carrier servicing the Jetport, he added.

Flights can now be booked at www.aa.com, according to the press release.