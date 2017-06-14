All the buzz in Brunswick

It’s easy to spot Rick Cooper, Maine’s first master bee keeper: he’s the one in plain clothes at an open-hive event organized last weekend by the Sagadahoc County Bee Keepers Association at the hives owned by Brunswick keeper Michael McNally (one of the more sensibly dressed observers). Cooper said honey bees are not aggressive, nor do they sting, without provocation. (Keith Spiro / For The Forecaster)

Cooper inspects the condition of McNally’s hives. (Keith Spiro / For The Forecaster)