All-stars were plentiful this spring-Southern edtiion

Cape Elizabeth’s Marshall Peterson made the Western Maine Conference baseball all-star team this spring.

South Portland’s Cooper Mehlhorn was named to the SMAA boys’ lacrosse all-star team.

Scarborough’s Ellen Shaw qualified for the SMAA outdoor track all-star team.

The spring sports season provided no shortage of starry performances and fittingly, an abundance of local standouts were named to postseason all-star teams.

Here’s a recap:

Baseball

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association baseball all-conference team featured some familiar names.

South Portland senior Sam Troiano made the first-team as a pitcher and an outfielder.

The second team included Scarborough designated hitter Zach Alofs and South Portland pitcher Zach Johnson.

South Portland’s Riley Hasson was an honorable mention.

The SMAA All-Defensive team featured South Portland’s Troiano.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Scarborough’s Tim Carion.

In the Western Maine Conference, Cape Elizabeth junior catcher Brendan Tinsman was named to the Classes A/B first-team.

Cape Elizabeth senior pitcher Marshall Peterson and senior outfielder Brett McAllister made the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Jacob Jordan, Nathaniel Jordan and Patrick Macdonald qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Tinsman and South Portland’s Johnson played in the Underclass All-Star Game.

Cape Elizabeth’s Peterson and South Portland’s Troiano played for the South in the Senior All-Star Game.

Cape Elizabeth’s Tinsman and South Portland’s Troiano qualified for the USA Today Maine All-USA first-team.

Softball

Scarborough’s softball team won the Class A state title last month and not surprisingly, had several players named to the SMAA All-Conference team.

The first-team included Red Storm pitcher Lilly Volk, outfielder Chloe Griffin and utility player Abbie Murrell.

The second-team featured South Portland reserve Stephanie Aceto and outfielder Maeve Kelley.

Honorable mentions included Scarborough’s Bella Dickinson and Hannah Ricker and South Portland’s Kaitlin Bouchard and Grace Rende.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Scarborough’s Murrell.

In the WMC, Cape Elizabeth junior pitcher Jessie Robicheaw made the Class A/B first-team.

Cape Elizabeth senior centerfielder Kelly O’Sullivan and sophomore Maddie Culkin were named to the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s O’Sullivan qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Scarborough’s Murrell and Volk and South Portland’s Stephanie Aceto played in the Senior All-Star Game.

Scarborough’s Volk was a finalist for the Miss Maine Softball award, which went to Hermon’s Hailey Perry.

Boys’ lacrosse

Class B boys’ lacrosse state champion Cape Elizabeth placed five players on the WMC first-team, as senior attack Owen Thoreck, junior attack Tate Perkins, senior middie Connor Thoreck, senior faceoff specialist Cole Spencer and senior defenseman Ben Ekedahl were all honored.

Cape Elizabeth junior middie Finn Raymond, senior defenseman Peyton Weatherbie, junior longstick middie Ethan Avantaggio and senior goalie Sam Price made the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Price and Weatherbie qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

In the SMAA, Scarborough senior attack Sam Neugebauer, junior defenseman Reece Lagerquist and senior longstick middie Eric Murray made the first-team.

Second-teamers included Scarborough senior attack Marco Manfra and senior middie Cam Thibault and South Portland sophomore attack Cooper Mehlhorn, senior middie Finn Zechman and senior defenseman Benedetto Nappi.

Honorable mentions included Scarborough senior goalie Dominic Joy and South Portland sophomore attack David Fiorini.

Scarborough’s Murray and Charles Bradish qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Avantaggio, Perkins, Raymond, Ben Carroll, Sam Dresser, Sam Loring and Max Patterson, Scarborough’s Andrew Granzier and Nick Quartararo and South Portland’s Mehlhorn and Quinn Watson played in the Underclass All-Star Game.

Cape Elizabeth’s Ekedahl, Price, Connor Thoreck and Owen Thoreck, Scarborough’s Joy and Neugebauer and South Portland’s Zechman played in the Senior All-Star Game.

Cape Elizabeth’s Ekedahl, Connor Thoreck and Owen Thoreck and Scarborough’s Neguebauer made up half of the state’s eight All-Americans.

South Portland’s Jack Vose-Gimbel qualified for the All-American, All-Academic team.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, the WMC first-team included Cape Elizabeth junior attack Chloe Chapin and senior defender Julia Lennon.

Cape Elizabeth senior attack Susie Graham was named to the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth senior midfielder Caroline Coburn was an honorable mention.

The WMC All-Academic team featured Cape Elizabeth’s Katherine Zajkowski.

In the SMAA, the first-team featured South Portland sophomore attack Jena Leckie.

Scarborough senior defender Maddie York and junior midfielder Ellie Smith made the second-team.

Scarborough senior midfielder Lily Nygren and South Portland junior defender Abigail Darling and junior midfielder Paige Fleming were honorable mentions.

Scarborough’s Madison Marinko and South Portland’s Mackenzie Farnham made the SMAA All-Rookie team.

South Portland’s Zoe Brown qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Coburn and Scarborough’s York played for the “Pink” team in the Senior All-Star Game, which beat the “Blue” team, 12-11. South Portland’s Kayla Brown played for the Blue team.

Track

Scarborough’s boys’ outdoor track team won the Class A state title again last month and placed several athletes on the SMAA All-Conference team.

The first-team included Red Storm senior standout Sam Rusak (high jump and pole vault), freshman Jarret Flaker (400), Scarborough’s 4×100 (Flaker, Alex Dionne, Ben Batoosingh and Connor Langlois) and 4×400 (Batoosingh, Noah Drapeau, Shamus Malia and Flaker) relay teams and South Portland senior racewalker Steven Smith.

Scarborough’s Flaker (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 100 and 200) and sophomore Anthony Clavette (high jump) qualified for the second-team.

Scarborough’s Batoosingh (200 and 400), Dionne (pole vault), Malia (mile) and Sebastian Osborne (shot put and discus) made the third-team.

On the girls’ side, Scarborough senior Edie Christian (pole vault), freshman Emily Labbe (300 hurdles) and South Portland’s Juliana Selser (800 and mile) made the first-team.

Scarborough’s Anna Gardner (pole vault), Emily Labbe (100 hurdles), Gaby Panagakos (100) and Ellen Shaw (300 hurdles) and South Portland’s Kaleisha Towle (long jump) and Abby Donahue (racewalk) qualified for the second-team.

Scarborough sophomore Leah Dickman (javelin), junior Kirsten Dennen (pole vault), junior Bethany Sholl (two-mile) and Shaw (100 hurdles) and South Portland senior Callie O’Brien (high jump) and Selser (400) made the third-team.

In the WMC, Cape Elizabeth’s Darcy Cochran (100 hurdles and 300 hurdles) qualified for the Division I first-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Cochran (100) and Kristen Penley (long jump and triple jump) made the second-team.

On the boys’ side, Cape Elizabeth’s Matt Concannon made the Division I second-team in the 100, 200 and triple and Matthew Conley qualified for the second-team in the high jump.

The Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Association’s all-state team included Scarborough’s Rusak as a boys’ first-teamer, Scarborough’s Batoosingh and Flaker and South Portland’s Smith as boys’ honorable mentions and Cape Elizabeth’s Cochran and South Portland’s Selser as girls’ first-teamers.

Tennis

Cape Elizabeth placed Teddy Hall on the WMC boys’ tennis singles first-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Matt Galvin and Declan McCormack made the singles second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Carter Brock and Mac Brucker made the doubles all-star team.

The girls’ WMC singles first-team featured Cape Elizabeth’s Liv Clifford.

Cape Elizabeth’s Katie Gilman made the second-team.

In the SMAA, the girls’ singles first-team included Scarborough’s Ashley Levesque.

South Portland’s Lydia Henderson and Ellen Stanton made the doubles second-team.

The SMAA All-Academic team included South Portland’s Alicia Currie, Owen Doane, Henderson, Ellen Stanton and Julia Stanton.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.