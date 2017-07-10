All-stars were plentiful this spring-Portland edition

Portland senior Taylor Crosby made the SMAA softball all-star team and played in the Senior All-Star Game.

Deering’s James Sinclair was named to the SMAA baseball all-star team.

Cheverus’ Emily Turner qualified for the SMAA outdoor track all-star team.

Waynflete senior Isabel Canning was named to the Western Maine Conference girls’ lacrosse all-star team.

The spring sports season provided no shortage of starry performances and fittingly, an abundance of local standouts were named to postseason all-star teams.

Here’s a recap:

Baseball

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association baseball all-conference team featured many familiar names.

The league’s Most Valuable Player was Cheverus pitcher/first baseman Jared Brooks, who was joined on the first-team by teammates Justin Ray (second base), Dom Casale (outfield) and Jack Casale (utility/pitcher) and Portland shortstop Jake Knop and catcher Cam King.

Portland’s Nick Archambault was given the Fred Harlow Award for all-around dedication and attitude.

The second team included Cheverus’ Brooks (first base) and Griffin Watson (shortstop), Deering pitcher James Sinclair and Portland pitcher Gio Ruotolo.

The SMAA All-Defensive team featured Portland’s Knop (shortstop), Dom Tocci (second base) and Donnie Tocci (outfield).

The SMAA All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Brooks, Brady Freeman, Ben Hanna, Chandler Hartigan, Nik Hase and Anthony Pirone and Portland’s Archambault and Knop.

In the Western Maine Conference, Waynflete junior third baseman Max Winson made the Class C/D first-team.

Waynflete’s Tim Clifford and Willson Moore qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Cheverus’ Ray and Watson and Portland’s King played in the Underclass All-Star Game.

Cheverus’ Brooks, Casale and Logan McCarthy, Deering’s Sinclair and Portland’s Knop played for the South in the Senior All-Star Game.

Cheverus’ Brooks and Portland’s Knop qualified for the Maine team for the Maine vs. New Hampshire Senior All-Star Game.

Cheverus’ Brooks and Portland’s Knop qualified for the USA Today Maine All-USA first-team.

Cheverus’ Jack Casale made the second-team.

Cheverus’ Brooks was also a finalist for the John Winkin Mr. Baseball Award, which was won by Orono’s Jackson Coutts.

Softball

For the second year in a row, Portland’s softball team stole headlines and after a run to the Class A South Final, the Bulldogs placed several players on the SMAA All-Conference team.

The first-team included pitcher Jess Brown, who was joined by Cheverus’ Ally Tillotson and Holly Akey and Megan Faucher from the Maine Girls’ Academy/Falmouth co-op team.

The second-team featured Portland second baseman Taylor Crosby, outfielder Kit Rosmus and shortstop Morgan Boyle.

Honorable mentions included Cheverus’ Alex Hammond, Deering’s Mackenzie O’Donnell and Sydney Giroux, MGA/Falmouth’s Maddy Beaulieu and Liberty Ladd and Portland’s Laini Legere.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Tillotson, Brooke Dawson and Cassidy McCusker, MGA/Falmouth’s Beaulieu and Portland’s Arianna Fagone and Samantha Stewart.

MGA/Falmouth’s Beaulieu won the Peter Meagher Award.

Portland’s Robbie Ferrante was named SMAA Coach of the Year.

Portland’s Boyle and Crosby played in the Senior All-Star Game.

Cheverus’ Tillotson was a finalist for the Miss Maine Softball award, which went to Hermon’s Hailey Perry.

Portland’s Brown was named Maine’s Gatorade softball Player of the Year.

Boys’ lacrosse

The SMAA boys’ lacrosse all-conference first-team included Deering senior middie Nate Richards.

Cheverus attack Max Coffin, middie Finn Cawley, defenseman Kieran Conley, longstick middie Patrick Griffin and goalie Sean Walsh, Deering defenseman Machar Nguany and utilityman Chase Walter all made the second-team.

Cheverus defenseman Jason Halvorsen, Deering middie Nick James and Portland attack Reilly O’Brien were honorable mentions.

Cheverus’ Conley and Portland’s Will Herboldsheimer qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the WMC, Waynflete attack Hank Duvall and middie Miles Lipton made the second-team.

Waynflete’s John Veroneau was an honorable mention selection.

Cheverus’ Cawley, Max Coffin and Kevin Ly, Deering’s James and Ben Brown and Waynflete’s Duvall played in the Underclass All-Star Game.

Cheverus’ Conley and Walsh and Deering’s Richards played in the Senior All-Star Game.

Cheverus’ Cawley qualified for the All-American, All-Academic team.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, the WMC first-team included Waynflete senior midfielder Isabel Canning.

Waynflete senior defender Ali Pope was named to the second-team.

The WMC All-Academic team featured Waynflete’s Canning and Pope.

In the SMAA, Maine Girls’ Academy’s Catherine Reid made the first-team.

The second-team included Cheverus senior attack Brooke McElman and junior midfielder Mackenzie Johnston and Portland junior goalie Abby Krieckahus.

Cheverus senior defender Alayna Briggs, Deering sophomore midfielder Alli Donovan and Portland senior defender Ellie Zukowski and junior defender Georgia Stoddard were honorable mentions.

Cheverus’ Aisling Flaherty, Deering’s Kiaya Gatchell, MGA’s Lily LaCasse and Portland’s Annika More all made the SMAA All-Rookie team.

Cheverus’ Carrie Hight and Kaylin Malmquist, Deering’s Angelina Bou, Cindy Hoang and Luci Santerre, MGA’s Claire Reid and Portland’s Grace Cox, Sophia Leavitt and Zukowski all qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Portland’s Zukowski and Waynflete’s Pope played for the “Pink” team in the Senior All-Star Game, which beat the “Blue” team, 12-11. Waynflete’s Cathie Connors served as a coach for the Pink team. MGA’s Claire Reid played for the Blue team.

Track

Cheverus’ girls’ outdoor track team won the Class A state title for the first time last month and placed several athletes on the SMAA All-Conference team.

The first-team included Stags Emma Gallant (100, 200 and 400), Emma White (long jump) and the 4×100 (Gallant, White, Katelyn Gendron and Emily Turner) and 4×400 (Gendron, White, Turner and Gallant) relay teams.

Cheverus’ Turner (200 and 400), White (triple jump) and Hannah Abbott (shot put) qualified for the second-team.

Cheverus’ Turner made the third-team in the 100.

On the boys’ side, Deering’s Yahya Nure (two-mile) and its 4×800 relay team (Nure, Jerry Mixangelo, Masho Gebremikael and Alec Troxell) made the first-team.

Deering’s Josh Paisley (javelin) and Ezra Chapola (long jump and triple) and Portland’s Clinton Nicolai (discus) qualified for the second-team.

Cheverus’ Taylor Grassi (high jump) and Deering’s Luki Anda (high jump) and Emmanuel Lam (high jump) made the third-team.

In the WMC, Waynflete’s Abby Pipkin made the Division II first-team in the 800 and the mile.

Tennis

Waynflete’s tennis teams brought home more hardware this spring and both squads featured WMC all-stars.

Brandon Ameglio, Jacob Greene and Thorne Kieffer all were named to the boys’ first-team.

Shuhao Liu made the doubles team.

The girls’ singles first-team featured Lexi Epstein.

The doubles team included Chloe Fisher and Sidara Cash-Sortwell.

In the SMAA, the boys’ singles first-team included Deering’s Conor Doane and Portland’s Peter Gribizis.

Cheverus’ Aidan Treutel and Portland’s Peter Barry and Quinn Clarke made the second-team.

Portland’s Dana Hinchliffe, Jack Kovarik, Ian McCallum and Sam Mermin were all doubles all-stars.

On the girls’ side, Deering’s Meghana Clere and Portland’s Lauren Paradise made the singles second-team.

Cheverus’ Kristina Matkevich and Alexis Paszyc made the doubles second-team.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Emily Anderson, Leanna Farr, Daniela Fornaro, Matthew McCormick, James Nguyen and Alexis Parsons, Deering’s Meghana Clere, Conor Doane, Joel Kahn,Liva Pierce and Alex Smith, MGA’s Anne McManus and Skyler Vaughn and Portland’s Peter Barry, Michael DiPietro, Peter Gribizis, Kevin Hill, Mounir Majid, Julia Martin, Dan Menchar, Erin Ritter, Abby Record, Lilly Walker and Iris Walter.

