All-stars were plentiful this spring-Northern edition

Falmouth senior ace Cam Guarino capped his superb high school career by being named to multiple baseball all-star teams and earning Maine’s Gatorade Player of the Year honor.

Greely pitcher Kelsey Currier was named to the Western Maine Conference softball all-star team.

Yarmouth’s Bill Jacobs earned honorable mention on the WMC boys’ lacrosse all-star team.

North Yarmouth Academy’s Savannah Shaw qualified for the WMC outdoor track all-star team.

The spring sports season provided no shortage of starry performances and fittingly, an abundance of local standouts were named to postseason all-star teams.

Here’s a recap:

Baseball

Yarmouth’s baseball team won a surprise Class B state championship, its first, last month and the Clippers, along with every other Forecaster Country squad, had players named to the Western Maine Conference all-star team.

In Classes A/B, the first-team included Falmouth senior outfielder Reece Armitage, senior shortstop Robbie Armitage, junior first baseman Griffin Aube, senior second baseman Colin Coyne, senior utilityman Max Fortier and senior pitcher Cam Guarino, Greely senior pitcher Ryan Twitchell and Yarmouth senior utilityman Gibson Harnett and sophomore outfielder Jack Romano.

The second-team featured Falmouth senior third baseman Will Blum, Freeport senior outfielder Bennett Hight, junior catcher Colby Wagner and sophomore pitcher Shea Wagner and Yarmouth senior utilityman Chris Romano and junior pitcher Luke Waeldner.

Falmouth won the conference title.

North Yarmouth Academy senior first baseman Galen Arnold made the Classes C/D first-team.

NYA senior pitcher Dana Nichols and senior outfielder Haven Cutko were named to the second-team.

Freeport’s Hight, Max Doughty, Max Heathco and Ben Sawyer, NYA’s Nichols and Yarmouth’s Harnett and Chris Romano qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Falmouth’s Griffin Aube, Freeport’s Colby Wagner and Yarmouth’s Jack Romano played in the Underclass All-Star Game.

Falmouth’s Reece Armitage, Robbie Armitage, Coyne and Guarino, Greely’s Twitchell and Yarmouth’s Harnett played for the South team in the Senior All-Star Game.

Falmouth’s Reece Armitage, Robbie Armitage, Coyne and Guarino and Greely’s Twitchell qualified for the Maine team for the Maine vs. New Hampshire Senior All-Star Game.

Falmouth’s Guarino was also a finalist for the John Winkin Mr. Baseball Award, which was won by Orono’s Jackson Coutts.

Falmouth’s Robbie Armitage and Guarino and Greely’s Twitchell made the USA Today Maine All-USA first-team.

Falmouth’s Reece Armitage was named to the second-team.

Guarino was named Maine’s Gatorade baseball Player of the Year.

Softball

The WMC softball Classes A/B first-team included Greely senior first baseman Kayley Cimino and senior shortstop Moira Train and Yarmouth senior shortstop Andrea St. Pierre and junior catcher Cate Ralph.

Freeport sophomore third baseman Alexa Koenig, Greely junior pitcher Kelsey Currier and Yarmouth senior second baseman Sydney St. Pierre, junior centerfielder Sophie McGrath and sophomore pitcher Ceanne Lyon all made the second-team.

Yarmouth’s Nicole McDowell, Taylor Robison, Andrea St. Pierre and Sydney St. Pierre all qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

In the SMAA, Falmouth’s Megan Faucher, of the Maine Girls’ Academy/Falmouth co-op team, was named to the first-team.

Honorable mentions included MGA/Falmouth’s Liberty Ladd.

MGA/Falmouth’s Faucher took part in the Senior All-Star Game.

Boys’ lacrosse

The WMC boys’ lacrosse first-team included Falmouth senior attack Jack Scribner, junior middie Nate Arrants, junior defenseman Brendan Hickey, sophomore longstick middie Riley Reed and senior goalie Liam Tucker, along with Yarmouth junior middie Cooper May and sophomore defenseman Jake Rogers.

The second-team featured Falmouth senior attack Devin Russell, junior faceoff specialist Spencer Pierce and junior defenseman Emmett Zinn, Greely junior defenseman Andrew Eckhardt and Yarmouth junior attack Henry Venden and senior defenseman Patrick Mallett.

Falmouth senior middie Nick Farnham, Freeport senior middie Perrin Davidson, Greely senior goalie Grady Wood and Yarmouth senior attack Bill Jacobs were honorable mention selections.

Falmouth’s Russell, Tucker, Ayden Henson, Bryce Henson and Jonah Spiegel, Freeport’s Davidson, NYA’s Michael Adams, Sam Johnson and Jeremy Thelven and Yarmouth’s Jacobs, Conner Pearl and Owen Ramsay all qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Falmouth’s Reed, Zinn, Ethan Chapman, Tom Fitzgerald and Reilly Tucker, Freeport’s Nate Thomas, and Yarmouth’s May, Rogers, Venden, Silas Chappell and Anders Corey played in the Underclass All-Star Game.

Falmouth’s Scribner and Liam Tucker, Freeport’s Davidson, Greely’s Wood and Yarmouth’s Mallett played in the Senior All-Star Game.

Falmouth’s Hickey and Scribner were two of Maine’s eight boys’ lacrosse All-Americans.

Falmouth’s Russell and Liam Tucker qualified for the All-American, All-Academic team.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, the WMC first-team included Falmouth senior attack Devon Sarazin and Yarmouth senior defender Gretchen Barbera and senior goalie Mary Kate Gunville.

Falmouth senior attack Olivia Stucker, senior midfielder Sydney Bell and senior goalie Mary Budri and Yarmouth senior midfielders Cory Langenbach and Eliza Lunt, junior midfielder Eva Then and junior defender Hannah Corey all made the second-team.

Falmouth sophomore Kayla Sarazin, Freeport junior midfielder Jessie Driscoll, Greely senior midfielder Katherine Leggat-Barr, NYA junior midfielder Charlotte Collins and Yarmouth junior defender Meredith Lane were all honorable mentions.

Falmouth’s Bell, Budri, Stucker, Devon Sarazin, Gabby Farrell, Lucy Mahoney and Caroline Proctor, Freeport’s Olivia Greuel, Regan Lynch and Jordan Randall, NYA’s Zelda Clegg, Gabby Linscott and Kiersten Marr and Yarmouth’s Barbera, Gunville, Langenbach, Lunt, Ella Antolini and Katie Waeldner all qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Falmouth’s Bell, Budri, Stucker and Devon Sarazin, Freeport’s Lynch and Greely’s Leggat-Barr played for the “Pink” team in the Senior All-Star Game, which beat the “Blue” team, 12-11. Bell was the team’s Most Valuable Player, scoring three goals. Sarazin and Leggat-Barr had one apiece. NYA’s Lauren Tufts and Yarmouth’s Barbera and Langenbach played for the Blue team, which was coached by Falmouth’s Kait Johnson.

Yarmouth’s Gunville and Waeldner qualified for the All-American, All-Academic team.

Track

Greely’s girls’ outdoor track team won the Class B state title last month and placed several athletes on the WMC All-Conference team.

Rangers Katherine Leggat-Barr (mile and two-mile), Maggie McCormick (pole vault) and Lauren Williams (high jump), along with Falmouth’s Adelaide Cooke (discus, javelin and shot put) and Malaika Pasch (800) all qualified for the Division I first-team.

Falmouth’s Pasch (mile), Emma Harrington (discus), Sophie Marcotte (200) and Chelsea Zhao (pole vault) and Greely’s Elizabeth Brown (high jump) and Skylar Cooney (300 hurdles) made the Division I second-team.

In Division II, Yarmouth’s Caitlin Hewitt (javelin) and Paige Reinfelder (pole vault) qualified for the first-team.

Maine Coast Waldorf’s Olivia Skillings (mile), NYA’s Savannah Shaw (100 hurdles) and Yarmouth’s Kelcie McGonagle (pole vault) were second-team qualifiers.

On the boys’ side, in Division I, Falmouth’s Cole Anderson (discus) John Auer (mile), Douglas Cooke (400), Ted Pierson (shot put), Matt Polewaczyk (100 and 200), Ben Rudnick (pole vault) and Jeremiah Sands (two-mile) all qualified for the first-team.

Second-teamers included Falmouth’s Pierson (discus), Noah Gull (110 hurdles) and Jack Martin (300 hurdles), Freeport’s Henry Jaques (mile and two-mile) and Greely’s Sam Bonnevie (javelin and pole vault).

In Division II, the first-team included Yarmouth’s Luke Laverdiere (800 and mile)

NYA’s Te’Andre King made the second-team in the high jump and the triple jump. He was joined by Yarmouth’s Noah Eckersley-Ray (javelin and discus) and Michael McNeil (shot put).

The Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Association’s all-state boys’ team included Yarmouth’s Garvey and Laverdiere on the first-team. The girls’ first-team featured Falmouth’s Cooke and Greely’s Leggat-Barr and Selby. Falmouth’s Pasch was an honorable mention.

Tennis

Falmouth’s tennis teams brought home more hardware this spring and both squads featured WMC all-stars.

The Yachtsmen boys placed Nick Forester, Alex Klemperer and Peter Stegemann on the singles first-team.

Freeport’s Clay Canterbury, NYA’s Josh Susi and Yarmouth’s Igor Nikolic made the singles second-team.

Doubles all-stars included Falmouth’s Matt Adamowicz, Jordan Bruce, Greyson Cohen and Trey Fallon.

On the girls’ side, Greely’s Izzy Evans and Yarmouth’s Lana Mavor, the state’s singles champion, made the WMC singles first-team.

Falmouth’s Kate Kelley, Meredith Kelley and Amanda Watson, Greely’s Kathryn Paré and NYA’s Afton Morton made the singles second-team.

Doubles all-stars included first-teamers Mia Cooney and Mary Hyland of Falmouth and Greely’s Jordan Bryant and Katherine Steinberg.

Falmouth’s Grace Dimick and Madeline Joyce were honorable mentions.

