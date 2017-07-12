All-stars were plentiful in the Mid-Coast this spring

Brunswick’s Aiden Glover was one of many players from the Class A champion Dragons to make the KVAC boys’ lacrosse all-star team.

Mt. Ararat’s Nick Merrill was a KVAC baseball all-star.

The spring sports season provided no shortage of starry performances and fittingly, an abundance of local standouts were named to postseason all-star teams.

Here’s a recap:

Baseball

Morse’s Tucker Banger earned first-team mention on the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B baseball all-star team.

Mt. Ararat’s Cam Cox, Hunter Lohr and Nick Merrill made the KVAC Class A second-team.

Brunswick’s Isaac Boll and Mt. Ararat’s Cox qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Mt. Ararat’s Merrill played in the Underclass All-Star Game.

Morse’s Banger and Mt. Ararat’s Cox played for the North team in the Senior All-Star Game.

Softball

Morse’s Hope Faulkingham and Marissa Parks were named to the KVAC Class B softball all-star first-team.

Morse’s Wil Laffley was named KVAC Class B softball Coach of the Year.

The KVAC Class A first-team included Mt. Ararat’s Katelyn Cox, Kayleigh Temple and Alana Weaver.

Brunswick’s Margaret Dickinson, Hannah Escoe, Nicole Pelletier and Keturah Stinson, Morse’s Faulkingham, Olivia Potter and Mikayla Rose and Mt. Ararat’s Cox, Weaver, Samantha Gonyea and Kate Guerin qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Mt. Ararat’s Cox and Weaver played for the North team in the Senior All-Star Game. Morse’s Faulkingham played for the South.

Boys’ lacrosse

Brunswick’s Class A champion boys’ lacrosse squad had several players named to the KVAC Class A all-star team.

The first-team included Dragons standouts Sullivan Boyd, Aiden Glover, Christian Glover, Christian Jensen and state game hero Josh Dorr, along with Mt. Ararat’s Parker Lacey.

Brunswick’s Aaron Carlton, Ben Palizay, Gabe Palizay and Connor Pendergast and Mt. Ararat’s Connor Brown, Nick Canter, Steven Schuman and Aaron Thurlow all were named to the second-team.

Christian Glover was named KVAC Class A Player of the Year.

In Class B, Morse’s Ethan Pascuzzo made the first-team.

Morse’s Declan Hall was named to the second-team.

Brunswick’s Boyd and Carlton and Mt. Ararat’s Mark Abreu qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Brunswick’s Henry Doherty, Aiden Glover and Pendergast took part in the Underclass All-Star Game.

Brunswick’s Dorr and Christian Glover, Hyde’s Greg Kidger, Morse’s Hall and Mt. Ararat’s Sawyer Watson competed in the Senior All-Star Game.

Brunswick’s Christian Glover was named one of Maine’s eight All-Americans and also won the Bob Scott Award.

Girls’ lacrosse

Brunswick’s Jenna Brooks and Anna Davis and Mt. Ararat’s Emily Welch made the KVAC Class A girls’ lacrosse all-star team.

Brunswick’s Mikaela Aschbrenner, Dina Murphy and Anna Webster were named to the second-team.

In Class B, Morse’s Paige Daigle, Amanda Gagne, Emilie Platterer, Noa Sreden and Mae Winglass made the first-team.

Morse’s Emily Martin was named to the second-team.

Morse’s Sreden was named KVAC Class B Player of the Year.

Brunswick’s Murphy, Webster and Anna Callahan, Morse’s Daigle, Sreden and Karen Yurek and Mt. Ararat’s Isa Blessington and Emily Welch qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Brunswick’s Davis, Morse’s Daigle, Gagne and Platterer played for the “Pink” team in the Senior All-Star Game. That team beat the “Blue” team, 12-11. Mt. Ararat’s Welch played for that squad and scored three goals.

Emma Levonsohn of Hyde was named Maine’s lone All-American.

Morse’s Sreden qualified for the All-American, All-Academic team.

Track

The KVAC Class A boys’ outdoor track all-star team included Brunswick’s Sullivan Boyd, Jaznel Burns, Samuel Cenescar, Jack Harvey, Hunter Parker and Seth White and Mt. Ararat’s Tyler Bernier, Eagan Eldridge, Devon Hoskins, Jonas Loden-Kemper and Cameron Meier.

Mt. Ararat’s Joseph Beale, Matthew Donovan, Cole Guerin, Aaron Hyde and Colin Ingalls qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

On the girls’ side, in Class A, Brunswick’s Micaela Ashby, Grace Casey, Macy Katanga, Isabella Pols and Kyra Teboe and Mt. Ararat’s Wylie Fitzpatrick, Katie Lynch and Sara York made the first-team.

Brunswick’s Emma Miller and Carly Poulton, Morse’s Kelsea Albertson and Mt. Ararat’s Haley Frizzle, Lauren Labbay, Emily McCracken, Lindsey Papa and Ashley Parker qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Tennis

The KVAC Class A boys’ tennis first-team included state singles champion Nick Mathieu, of Mt. Ararat, at first singles along with Brunswick’s first doubles tandem Jackson Gordon and Sawyer Nicholson.

Brunswick’s Dasol Kim (first singles) made the second-team.

Mathieu was named KVAC Player of the Year.

In Class B, Morse’s Thomas Jarmusz (first singles) and Matthew Jarmusz (second singles) made the first-team.

Morse’s Collin McCarthy and Matthew LeClair (second doubles) were named to the second-team.

Brunswick’s Gordon, Kim and Nicholson, Morse’s Alexander Fernald and Graydon Petersen and Mt. Ararat’s Mathieu qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

On the girls’ side, in Class A, Brunswick’s Kira Wolpow (first singles) and Katharine Kunhardt and Sabina Smith (first doubles) made the first-team.

Brunswick’s Cassie Ridge (third singles) was named to the second-team.

Brunswick’s Wolpow was named KVAC Class A Player of the Year.

In Class B, Morse’s Arielle Leeman (first singles) made the second-team.

The KVAC All-Academic team included Brunswick’s Smith, Wolpow, Julia Baumgarte and Aidan Sachs, Morse’s Leeman, Annika Flaming, Aliza Johnson and Willow Sylvester and Mt. Ararat’s Maia Carlson.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.