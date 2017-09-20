Agents bust Bath, Brunswick residents for drug trafficking

BATH — Maine Drug Enforcement agents on Monday charged five people, including three from Bath and Brunswick, with unlawful trafficking in heroin/fentanyl and cocaine.

Agents from the Mid-Coast, Cumberland and York District task forces of MDEA were involved in the investigation and arrests.

Devyn Pushard, 21, and Molena Ward, 19, both of Bath, and Kimberly Lermond, 34, of Brunswick were charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs. Ales Mena, 20, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and Glenn Hagan, 25, of Biddeford, were also charged for the same offense.

The investigation stemmed from a non-fatal overdose that was reported in Bath on Sunday. Agents surveilled Pushard as he traveled with Ward and Lermond Monday afternoon from Bath to the Walmart parking lot in Biddeford. Agents saw Hagan arrive and deliver 42 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl to the three people, after which they and Biddeford Police arrested Hagan and Pushard and summonsed Ward and Lermond, without incident.

Searching Hagan’s apartment, agents found about 140 grams of cocaine, 180 grams of heroin/fentanyl, nine firearms, and $4,860 in drug proceeds. The drugs have an estimated street value of $41,000.

An undercover agent with the Cumberland District Task Force later met with Mena, the suspected supplier, at the Maine Mall in South Portland. Mena delivered approximately 50 grams of heroin/fentanyl to the agent and was arrested.

Officers and police dogs from the Biddeford and South Portland police departments assisted throughout the day.