AG considering charges in Brunswick flyer incident

BRUNSWICK — Police said a Brunswick man is the person who left a homophobic message early last week on the car of Town Councilor Kathy Wilson, who is gay.

More flyers were distributed downtown Friday, Sept. 15, and police used surveillance video to capture the license plate number of the suspect, leading to an arrest, according to Cmdr. Mark Waltz. Flyers were also left at a Burger King in Cooks Corner earlier this month.

The investigation has moved to the civil rights division of the Maine attorney general’s office, Waltz said, where officials will not the identity the man until they determine whether a crime was committed. He was served by police with a harassment warning and instructions not to contact Wilson.