PORTLAND — Absentee voting for the Nov. 7 general election began Tuesday, Oct. 10 at City Hall.

The City Clerk’s office will be open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays for voter registration and in-person absentee voting. Absentee ballots can also be submitted by mail.

The last day to vote by absentee in person or to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, Nov. 2. The city clerk’s office will remain open until 7 p.m. that day.

City polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day.