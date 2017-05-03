A lot of highlights so far this spring-Southern edition

Scarborough junior Morgan Pratt, left, is congratulated by sophomore catcher Cam Seymour after scoring the go-ahead run in the Red Storm’s 12-3 win over Deering Monday afternoon.

Cape Elizabeth pitcher Jessie Robicheaw throws a strike during the Capers’ recent 7-0 win at Greely.

South Portland’s Finn Zechman lines up a shot during the Red Riots’ recent 14-13 overtime win over Scarborough.

The spring sports season has had its share of Mother Nature-induced fits and starts, but everyone is now underway and the news has been largely positive for local teams.

Here’s a glimpse at the early action and a look at what’s on tap:

Baseball

All three local baseball teams won at least twice in the early going.

South Portland opened with a 3-1 win at Windham and after a 2-1 loss at Gorham, the Red Riots held off host Marshwood, 2-1, and visiting Thornton Academy, 8-7, to improve to 3-1. Against the Eagles, Sam Troiano was perfect for 6.2 innings. Zach Johmson singled, doubled and had an RBI in the loss. In the win over the Hawks, Hunter Owen threw a three-hitter, Connor Buckley earned the save and Troiano drove in the go-ahead run. Against the Golden Trojans, Buckley got the win in relief and Johnson hit a home run. After playing at Sanford Thursday, the Red Riots visit Noble Saturday and play host to Portland Tuesday of next week.

Scarborough suffered a tough 3-2 loss at Portland in its opener, despite an RBI and run scored from Nolan Lamontagne.

“We don’t expect to score a bunch of runs,” said Red Storm coach Mike D’Andrea. “We know we’ll have to play well defensively and do the little things.”

Scarborough then beat visiting Westbrook (12-7) and Deering (12-3) to improve to 2-1. Against the Blue Blazes, an eight-run first inning was the difference as Wyatt Plummer doubled twice. Against the Rams, the Red Storm got a win from Zoltan Payni and broke open a close game on a rainy, windy day with seven unearned runs in the fifth inning. Zach Alofs and Matt Cook had multiple hits and Lamontagne made a lead-preserving, diving catch.

“We’ll take it, but the conditions weren’t ideal,” D’Andrea said. “It was bad baseball all around. Neither team played well, but we feel fortunate to come away with a win over a good baseball team.”

Scarborough was at Gorham Wednesday and hosted Massabesic Thursday. After going to Thornton Academy Saturday, the Red Storm welcome Sanford Monday.

Cape Elizabeth started with a 2-0 home loss to defending Class A South champion Falmouth, then downed host Greely (4-3), visiting Fryeburg Academy (5-2) and visiting Poland (6-0) before being no-hit in an 11-1, five-inning loss at Falmouth Monday. In the first loss to the Yachtsmen, Sean Agrodnia only allowed one earned run, but was the hard-loser loser.

“I think we competed,” Capers coach Andy Wood said. “(Falmouth) already had their feet wet.”

In the win over the Rangers, Marshall Peterson earned the win and drove in a run. Against the Raiders, Agrodnia earned the victory and Brendan Tinsman had a pair of hits. In the win over the Knights, Tinsman has two hits, two runs batted in and four stolen bases.

Tuesday, Cape Elizabeth fell to 3-3 after a 2-0 home loss to Wells. The Capers host Kennebunk Friday, go to Old Orchard Beach Saturday and go to defending Class B South champion Freeport for a regional final rematch Wednesday.

Softball

Scarborough’s softball team is once again setting the pace with its blistering offense and strong pitching.

The Red Storm opened the season with a 12-0 (six-inning) win at Sanford and a 16-0 (five-inning) triumph at Cheverus before downing visiting Bonny Eagle (9-1) and South Portland (11-0). Sam Carreiro homered and Lilly Volk and Abbie Murrell combined to hold the Spartans to one hit. In the win over the Stags, Volk and Chloe Griffin combined for a no-hitter and Griffin also doubled and tripled. Against the Scots, in its home opener, Scarborough scored five first inning runs and didn’t look back. Volk and Murrell combined on a two-hitter and Laura Powell had three hits, scored three runs and drove in a pair.

“We were so happy to be at home,” Murrell said. “We were pumped up. We’re so close and we always trying to improve.”

“We had good production throughout the lineup,” said longtime Red Storm coach Tom Griffin. “We hit the ball hard, but didn’t always get the results we deserved. It was a positive outing.”

Monday, Scarborough pulled away from South Portland with 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth. Powell doubled and tripled and Emily Jefferds had a key two-run single. The Red Storm hosted Portland in a playoff rematch Wednesday, go to Windham Friday, welcome Deering Saturday and play host to Gorham Monday.

South Portland started 0-5, losing at Noble (2-1, in nine innings), at home to Marshwood (8-6) and defending state champion Biddeford (8-5), at Windham in a playoff rematch (11-5) and at Scarborough (11-0). Stephanie Aceto had three hits and was the hard-luck loser against the Knights. Grace Rende drove in four runs in the loss to the Hawks. Against the Tigers, Aceto and Ashlee Aceto both had two hits. Kaitlin Bouchard homered in the loss to the Eagles. Stephanie Aceto had two hits against the Red Storm. The Red Riots were home against Bonny Eagle Wednesday, visit Portland Friday (see theforecaster.net for game story), host Thornton Academy Monday and welcome Scarborough Wednesday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth started with a 7-0 victory at Greely behind Jessie Robicheaw’s two-hitter and three RBI from Katie Bozek on a drizzly, windy day.

“It was a little rough playing today,” Bozek said. “This morning, we thought it would get cancelled, but we were ready.”

“Usually I’m not a fan of pitching on a day like this, but the mound wasn’t too bad and the rain cleared up,” Robicheaw said. “It was a big help having a lead. That gave me confidence.”

“It’s nice to get that first one under our belt,” added longtime Cape Elizabeth coach Joe Henrikson. “We almost didn’t play this, but the conditions weren’t that bad.”

The Capers then lost, 8-7, in eight innings at Kennebunk, beat host Poland, 10-3, and lost, 3-1, to visiting Fryeburg Academy. Maddie Culkin had the RBI against the Raiders. Tuesday, Cape Elizabeth fell to 2-3 with a 7-0 home loss to Wells. The Capers host Kennebunk Friday and Old Orchard Beach Saturday and go to Freeport Wednesday of next week.

Boys’ lacrosse

There have already been multiple key boys’ lacrosse contests featuring local teams in the early going.

Scarborough, the defending Class A state champion, beat host Gorham in its opener, 15-9, behind seven goals from Sam Neugebauer. The Red Storm were then upset at South Portland, 14-13, in overtime, in a playoff rematch, despite four goals apiece from Neugebauer and Marc Guerette.

“At this point of the season, we’re just trying to get better,” Scarborough coach Joe Hezlep said. “I hope we can play (South Portland) again. Hopefully on turf.”

After a 17-4 home win over Westbrook (Guerette, Neugebauer and Cam Thibault all had three goals), the Red Storm hosted Cape Elizabeth Saturday and despite a strong effort, lost, 13-6, to stay winless all-time against the state’s premier program. Thibault had two goals and goalie Dom Joy made 21 saves, but it wasn’t enough.

“We definitely played better, but in typical fashion, Cape finished and executed better than we did,” Hezlep lamented. “That was the story of the day.”

Scarborough improved to 3-2 Tuesday with a stirring 18-17 overtime win at Thornton Academy behind eight goals from Neugebauer and the winner from Guerette. The Red Storm hosted Portland Thursday and go to Deering Tuesday.

South Portland opened its season with a dramatic 14-13 overtime home win over Scarborough, as Jake Angell scored his fifth goal a minute into OT. Finn Zechman also scored five times and Cooper Mehlhorn added three goals.

“We were confident going into overtime,” Angell said. “I got a pass (and I saw the open shot and put it through the goalie’s legs. It felt really good.”

“With all the work we’ve been doing, I felt like we had the athleticism to go into overtime and win,” Zechman said.

“That was a lot of fun,” added South Portland coach Tom Fiorini. “Not too shabby for a first game.”

The Red Riots then handled visiting Biddeford, 17-4, behind three goals apiece from James Ellis and David Fiorini. Saturday, South Portland hung tough with defending Class B champion Falmouth, but lost at home, 12-10, despite two goals apiece from Ellis, Fiorini and Zechman. Tuesday, South Portland beat Cheverus, 10-4 in a game played at Fitzpatrick Stadium Mehlhorn scored five times.

“We’re definitely more of team this year,” said Mehlhorn. “We’re really bonding. We give all our effort all the time.”

“We found a way to win and that’s all that matters,” said Tom Fiorini. “It was just sloppy play today.”

The Red Riots are at Marshwood Friday and host Westbrook Wednesday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth faced a daunting task in its opener last week when it welcomed Falmouth, the team which ended its three-year title reign with an upset victory in last year’s Class B South Final.

This time around, the Capers led 3-0 early and were on top much of the way, but the Yachtsmen rallied late to win, 9-8. Tate Perkins had three goals, but it wasn’t enough.

“It was good for us to see each other and have a sense that we’re pretty evenly matched,” Cape Elizabeth coach Ben Raymond said. “No one doubted that to begin with.”

Saturday, the Capers got in the win column, 13-6, at Scarborough, behind four goals from Connor Thoreck and terrific work in the faceoff circle from Cole Spencer, who won 17 of 22 opportunities.

“I like games like this,” Connor Thoreck said. “We want to perform in big games and have teams test us.”

“It was a good day,” Spencer said. “This is huge momentum for us considering our loss a couple days ago.”

“We might have played a little better today,” added Raymond. “We were definitely more consistent. (Scarborough’s) a good team, they’re just nowhere near as athletic as us.”

Cape Elizabeth was back in action Wednesday at Kennebunk. After hosting York Saturday, the Capers go to Yarmouth Wednesday of next week.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, Cape Elizabeth won three of its first four games, downing visiting Wells (14-3) and after losing at four-time defending Class B North champion Yarmouth (13-6), beating visiting Gorham (9-4) and host Freeport (13-7). Susie Graham had five goals and Casey Kelley three in the opener. Graham scored three times in the loss. Graham and Chloe Chapin both scored three goals in the win over the Falcons. After hosting York Wednesday, the Capers have a key test at Falmouth Friday.

South Portland started with losses at Bonny Eagle (10-8) and Gorham (15-7), then edged visiting Brunswick in a crossover, 5-4. Kaya Backman and Paige Fleming both scored three times in the opener. Jena Leckie had five goals versus the Rams. In the win, Leckie scored three times. Tuesday, the Red Riots fell to 1-3 after a 17-5 home loss to Marshwood. South Portland was at Scarborough Thursday, visits York Saturday and welcomes Sanford Monday.

Scarborough opened with a 9-8 loss at Portland, its first to the Bulldogs since 2004, then fell at home to Waynflete, 13-5. The Red Storm went to Windham Wednesday and hosted South Portland Thursday. They play at Gorham Tuesday of next week.

Track

The Scarborough and South Portland outdoor track teams joined Marshwood in a season-opening meet at Biddeford. The Red Storm boys were first and the Red Riots came in second.

Scarborough got wins from Ben Hatch in the 100 (11.52 seconds) and the long jump (19 feet, 2 inches), Jarett Flaker in 110 hurdles (15.52), the 200 (23.22) and 400 (52.81), Brian Farino in the 800 (2 minutes, 10.55 seconds) and mile (4:43.45), Connor Coffin in the two-mile (10:15.39), Connor Langlois in the 300 hurdles (44.01), Anthony Clavette in the high jump (5-10) and triple jump (36-8.25), Alex Dionne in the pole vault (12-6) and its 4×100 (45.30) and 4×400 (3:48.05) relay teams.

South Portland’s Steven Smith won the racewalk in 6:59.40.

South Portland’s girls came in first with Scarborough second.

The Red Riots got wins from Juliana Selser in the 400 (1:01.91), Kaleisha Towle in the long jump (19-2), Rebekah Hunnewell-Dunphee in the shot put (28-6.5) and Erica Magnuson in the discus (98-10),

The Red Storm got first-place performances from Gaby Panagakos in the 100 (13.12), Bethany Sholl in the 800 (2:35.16), Emily Labbe in the 100 hurdles (16.24), Ellen Shaw in the 300 hurdles (49.97), Edie Christian in the pole vault (9-0), Leah Dickman in the javelin (95-3) and their 4×100 (52.07) and 4×400 (4:25.59) relay teams.

Scarborough’s girls then won a four-team meet at Massabesic Tuesday, getting wins from Panagakos in the 100 (13.32) and 400 (1:03.97), Sholl in the mile (5:32.68), Shaw in the 100 hurdles (17.15) and 300 hurdles (48.75), Anna Gardner in the pole vault (9-6), Erin Ryan in the shot put (31-8.25), Dickman in the javelin (98-9) and its 4×100 (53.91) and 4×400 (4:31.64) relay teams.

Cape Elizabeth hosted Freeport, Fryeburg Academy, Greater Portland Christian and Yarmouth to start its season. The boys and girls both placed first.

The boys got wins from Matt Concannon in the 100 (11.60) and 200 (24.08), Kyle Long in the 300 hurdles (47.85), Matthew Conley in the high jump (6-0) and triple jump (36-3.25), Luc Houle in the shot put (37-8) and discus (94-0), Will Pearson in the racewalk (9:58.10) and their 4×100 (48.24) and 4×800 (9:35.50) relay teams.

Girls’ first-place finishers included Darcy Cochran in the 200 (27.70) and 100 hurdles (17.62), Zoe Preble in the 400 (1:05.77), Kyra Crovo in the 300 hurdles (1:03.10), and their 4×800 relay team (11:26.92).

GPCS’ Grace Sicre won the high jump (4-3).

Tennis

The defending Class B state champion Cape Elizabeth girls’ tennis team lost its first two matches, 4-1 to defending Class A champion Falmouth and 4-1 to Greely. The Capers go to defending Class C champion St. Dom’s Tuesday.

The Cape Elizabeth boys lost, 5-0, to Falmouth to start the season, then blanked Greely, 5-0.

Scarborough’s girls’ team was 4-0 at press time, having beaten Portland, Bonny Eagle, Cheverus and South Portland.

The Red Storm boys’ team split their first four matches, capped by a 4-1 win over South Portland Tuesday.

South Portland’s boys and girls both dropped their first four matches.

