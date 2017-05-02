A lot of highlights so far this spring-Northern edition

(Ed. Note: For the complete Falmouth-Gray New-Gloucester and Falmouth-Cape Elizabeth baseball, Greely-Cape Elizabeth softball, Falmouth-Cape Elizabeth boys’ lacrosse and Falmouth-Thornton Academy, Yarmouth-Fryeburg Academy and Yarmouth-Waynflete girls’ lacrosse game stories, see theforecaster.net)

The spring sports season has had its share of Mother Nature-induced fits and starts, but everyone is now underway and the news has been largely positive for local teams.

Here’s a glimpse at the early action and a look at what’s on tap:

Baseball

Falmouth’s highly touted baseball team has certainly lived up to preseason billing so far. The Yachtsmen, the defending Class A South champions, opened with a 3-0 win at Gray-New Gloucester on a chilly day, behind Cam Guarino’s four-hit, 14-strikeout effort.

“These were tough conditions,” Guarino said. “It was hard to keep my hands warm. The most important thing was to be focused and to throw strikes.”

“Even when (Cam) doesn’t have his ‘A’ stuff, which I don’t think he did today, he finds a way to get it done,” said Falmouth coach Kevin Winship, who earned his 100th victory with the program.

The Yachtsmen then won at Fryeburg Academy, 12-2 (Max Fortier struck out 15 and Griffin Aube had three hits and three RBI). Last Monday, Falmouth held off host Cape Elizabeth, 2-0, behind Guarino’s four-hitter. Robbie Armitage and Marcus Cady had RBI and Will Blum made a clutch defensive play to snuff out a Capers’ rally.

“This was my first start, but I wasn’t really nervous,” said Blum. “Coach told me to make the routine plays and that’s what I tried to do”

“I felt like I was on point,” Guarino said. “It wasn’t a bone-chilling cold. My hands stayed warm and dry and that helped me throw strikes.”

The Yachtsmen then beat host Kennebunk, 2-0 (Fortier allowed just hits and Armitage had three hits and an RBI) and Monday, improved to 5-0 with a 11-1, five-inning home win over Cape Elizabeth behind Guarino’s no-hitter and a walkoff home run from Armitage.

Falmouth was at defending Class B South champion Freeport Wednesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), hosts York Friday and goes to Lake Region Monday of next week.

Freeport opened with a 9-3 home loss to Poland, then got in the win column, 4-2, at Sacopee Valley. After a 3-1, eight-inning home loss to Gray-New Gloucester (Colby Wagner did hit a home run for the Falcons), the Falcons evened their record at 2-2 Monday with a 5-4 win at Old Orchard Beach. Josh Burke earned the victory. Freeport hosted Falmouth Wednesday, goes to Wells Friday and visits Kennebunk Monday.

Greely is off to its usual strong start. The Rangers opened with a 1-0 win at Gray-New Gloucester (Ryan Twitchell threw a one-hitter and Tate Porter had a sacrifice fly). After a 4-3 home loss to Cape Elizabeth (Porter drove in two runs), the Rangers beat host Kennebunk, 5-2 (Eben Kiesow earned the victory in his varsity debut and Joe Piwowarski drove in two runs), and host Yarmouth, 7-2 (A.J. Eisenhart drove in the go-ahead runs and Sam Cloutier earned his first victory in relief). Monday, Greely improved to 4-1 with a 7-4 home victory over Lake Region. Will Neleski got the win and Zach Brown had a two-run triple. The Rangers hosted Yarmouth Wednesday and welcome Poland Monday.

Yarmouth opened by defeating visiting York, 4-3. Luke Waeldner had two hits and earned the win in relief and Gibson Harnett scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. After a 7-2 home loss to Greely (despite two hits from Jackson Caruso), the Clippers blanked visiting Fryeburg Academy in a makeup game Saturday, 4-0. Harnett threw a five-hitter. Yarmouth improved to 4-1 Monday with a 4-2 win at Poland. After going to Greely Wednesday, the Clippers host Gray-New Gloucester Monday.

North Yarmouth Academy started with an 8-2 loss at Richmond, then gave new coach Tyler Walsh his first victory, 12-1, at Waynflete. The Panthers downed visiting St. Dom’s, 6-3, Saturday, then fell to 2-2 Monday with an 11-1, five-inning loss at Sacopee Valley. Joe Strabley doubled in NYA’s lone run. The Panthers went to Old Orchard Beach Wednesday, visit Richmond Friday and Buckfield Saturday, then return home Monday of next week to battle Traip Academy.

Softball

Yarmouth’s softball team has gotten out to a quick start. The Clippers opened with home wins over defending regional champion York (4-3) and a Greely squad which beat them in last year’s playoffs, 7-1. Against the Wildcats, Cate Ralph drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Andrea St. Pierre scored the winner and also singled, doubled and tripled. In the win over the Rangers, Sydney St. Pierre had three hits, including two doubles, and Ceanne Lyon scattered six hits for her second victory. Monday, Yarmouth improved to 3-0 with a 5-3 victory at Poland, erasing an early 2-0 deficit behind Lyon’s four-hitter with no earned runs and Sophie McGrath’s two hits and three RBI. After playing at Greely Wednesday, the Clippers host Fryeburg Academy in a makeup game Thursday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and welcome Gray-New Gloucester Monday.

Greely lost its opener, 7-0, to visiting Cape Elizabeth, thanks in part to five errors.

“Right now, we’re the Bad News Bears and by the end of the year, I don’t know what I hope we’ll be, maybe the 1927 Yankees,” Rangers coach Rob Hale said.

Greely then lost 12-0, in six-innings, at Gray-New Gloucester, 8-7 at Kennebunk and 7-1 at Yarmouth. Kayley Cimino homered against the Rams and had three hits in the loss to the Clippers. Monday, against visiting Lake Region, the Rangers earned their first victory, 14-2, in five-innings, behind four hits and a solid pitching effort from Kelsey Currier and three hits and four RBI from Maddie Rawnsley. Greely (1-4) hosted Yarmouth Wednesday and welcomes Poland Monday of next week.

Freeport started with an 18-5 home loss to Poland, then held off visiting Sacopee Valley, 2-1, and lost, 8-1, to visiting Gray-New Gloucester. In the victory, Brianna Bellefleur earned the win and Sara Gray had the go-ahead RBI. Monday, the Falcons fell to 1-3 after a 13-12 loss at Old Orchard Beach. Freeport visits Wells Friday and Kennebunk Monday.

The Maine Girls’ Academy/Falmouth co-op team, known as the “Sea Lions,” opened by holding off host Westbrook (10-7) and downing visiting Cheverus (17-5, in five innings). The Sea Lions then lost, 12-8, at Portland. MGA/Falmouth was at Gorham Wednesday, hosts Massabesic Friday and visits Bonny Eagle Monday of next week.

The Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy co-op team dropped its first three games, all in five-innings, to Portland (19-4), MGA/Falmouth (17-5) and Scarborough (16-0). Monday, the squad lost a heartbreaker, 19-18, at Deering. Cheverus/NYA hosted Massabesic Wednesday, visits Thornton Academy Friday and welcomes Marshwood Monday of next week.

Boys’ lacrosse

Falmouth’s defending Class B state champion boys’ lacrosse team has been solid in the early going, passing a pair of tough tests. After crushing visiting York, 27-1, in the opener and downing visiting Messalonskee, 19-8, in a crossover, the Yachtsmen went to rival Cape Elizabeth last Wednesday for a playoff rematch that proved to be a thriller.

Falmouth trailed 3-0 early and didn’t catch up until Jack Scribner tied the score in the fourth quarter. Then, with 5:32 to play, Nate Arrants put the Yachtsmen ahead and their defense and goalie Liam Tucker held on for a 9-8 victory.

“I knew they had it marked on their calendars and obviously we did too and we just came out and played,” said Scribner. “Everyone gets up for this game.”

“It’s always a battle (against Cape),” said first-year Falmouth coach Dave Barton. “I’ve come to these games to watch and it’s never easy. There’s a lot of mutual respect, even if it’s hard to tell on game day.”

The Yachtsmen improved to 4-0 Saturday by holding off host South Portland, 12-10, in an interclass battle. Scribner had four goals and Devin Russell added three. Falmouth was home with Yarmouth Wednesday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and welcomes Freeport Tuesday of next week.

Defending Class B North champion Yarmouth won its first two outings, downing visiting NYA (15-6) and Kennebunk (14-6). Anders Corey had four goals against the Panthers and Remi LeBlanc and Owen Ramsay had four goals apiece in the win over the Rams. Saturday, the Clippers fell to 2-1 after a 22-5 loss at defending Class A North champion Brunswick in an interclass contest. Corey scored four times. Yarmouth was at Falmouth Wednesday and visits Greely Saturday.

Greely was seeking its first win at press time after falling at home to Kennebunk (in a game played on Falmouth High’s turf), 11-10 in overtime, and at York, 14-5. After going to Waynflete Wednesday, the Rangers host Yarmouth Saturday and welcome Fryeburg Academy Tuesday of next week.

Freeport opened with narrow losses at NYA (11-10) and at Waynflete (14-12). Connor Dostie had five goals in both games. Monday, the Falcons got in the win column by holding off visiting Waynflete, 12-11. Perrin Davidson had the winning goal with 12 seconds left. Freeport hosts Kennebunk Friday and goes to Falmouth Tuesday.

NYA beat visiting Freeport, 11-10, then lost at Yarmouth, 15-6, and at home to Gardiner, 11-9. Brent Rickett had four goals in the victory. Connor Clock scored three times against the Clippers. Sam Johnson and Jack Labbe had two goals apiece versus the Tigers. The Panthers hosted York Tuesday, welcome Fryeburg Academy Friday and visit Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ lacrosse

Yarmouth’s girls’ lacrosse team, the four-time defending Class B North champion, was undefeated at press time. The Clippers dominated visiting Fryeburg Academy, 16-1, in their first Opening Day victory since 2011, as Eva Then scored five goals.

“It was a great start,” Then said. “That’s really important. We tell ourselves we’re going to come out strong and it worked.”

The Clippers then beat visiting Cape Elizabeth, 13-6, behind four goals from Meredith Lane and three from Eliza Lunt. Last Friday, Yarmouth downed visiting Waynflete, 12-4, as Lunt and Ella Antolini scored five goals apiece.

“This was our big test,” said Antolini. “Everyone pulled together and we pulled through. We worked hard and knew what to do.”

“The girls are getting used to playing with each other,” Clippers coach Dorothy Holt said. “They worked it out and did a good job.”

The Clippers hoped to start 4-0 when they went to NYA Wednesday. Yarmouth then welcomes Freeport Saturday.

Falmouth won its first three outings with varying degrees of ease. After an 11-5 victory at Gorham in the opener, the Yachtsmen downed visiting Greely, 18-8, and rallied for a stirring 7-6 home win over Thornton Academy. Sydney Bell had four goals and Devon Sarazin three against the Rams. In the win over the Rangers, Bell had six goals and Olivia Stucker five. Goalie Mary Budri saved 19 shots. Against the Golden Trojans, in a back-and-forth crossover, Bell had to leave the game with two yellow cards and Falmouth was down by two late, but rallied to tie behind goals from Chelsey Smithwick and Kayla Sarazin. Then, with just 13.4 seconds remaining, Devon Sarazin set up Stucker for the winner.

“It was just thrilling,” Stucker said. “We didn’t give up. Our motto this year is ‘Unfinished Business.’ We came back with energy. We got it from each other.”

“It’s a great character win,” said Falmouth coach Kait Johnson. “A team win. We had a million turnovers and other things we couldn’t control, but we came together.”

The Yachtsmen went to Wells Tuesday and host Cape Elizabeth Friday.

Freeport dropped its first two games, 15-7 at York and 11-7 at home to Waynflete. Saturday, the Falcons downed visiting Morse, 12-6, as Taylor Dostie scored four times and goalie Jordan Randall had 12 saves. Monday, Freeport fell to 1-3 after a 13-7 home loss to Cape Elizabeth. The Falcons go to Yarmouth Saturday.

Greely started with a 9-8 win at St. Dom’s, then lost at Falmouth (18-8) and at home to defending Class A South champion Massabesic (10-4). Katherine Leggat-Barr had four goals in the victory. After going to Waynflete Wednesday, the Rangers host Kennebunk Friday.

NYA lost its opener, 16-2, to visiting Waynflete and fell at home to Wells, 10-4, before getting in the win column Saturday, 12-9, over visiting Mt. Ararat. Amber Rose had six goals against the Eagles. The Panthers hosted Yarmouth Wednesday and go to St. Dom’s Friday.

Track

Falmouth and Greely renewed their track rivalry in the regular season opener last week at Gray-New Gloucester, in a meet which also included Sacopee Valley. The Yachtsmen were first and the Rangers second in both genders.

Falmouth’s boys got wins from Kyle Bouchard in the 100 (12.17 seconds), Matt Polewaczyk in the 200 (23.42), Jeremiah Sands in the 400 (54.15) and the two-mile (10 minutes, 15.75 seconds), John Auer in the 800 (2:11.20) and the mile (4:38.59), Noah Gull in the 110 hurdles (16.53), Aaron Thomas in the pole vault (12 feet-9 inches), Alex Marcotte in the long jump (18-2.5), Cole Anderson in the discus (138-8.5), Nate Nagem in the javelin (129-5), Ted Pierson in the shut put (42-10) and their 4×100 (46.07) and 4×400 (3:45.15) relay teams.

Greely got first-place showings from Gavin Poperechny in the 300 hurdles (45.67) and Nicolas Brown in the high jump (5-10) and triple jump (37-2).

In the girls’ meet, Falmouth got wins from Malaika Pasch in the 400 (1:03.10) and two-mile (11:30.88), Maddy Adams in the 800 (2:36.91), Chelsea Zhao in the pole vault (9-0), Madison Tait in the discus (104-4) and Maddie Rouhana in the javelin (81-11).

Greely first-place finishers included Carolyn Todd in the mile (5:34.90), Skylar Cooney in the 100 hurdles (17.04), Morgan Selby in the 300 hurdles (48.72), Lauren Williams in the high jump (5-0), Lizzie Brown in the long jump (15-1) and its 4×400 relay team (4:32.67).

Freeport and Yarmouth joined two other teams at a season-opening meet at Cape Elizabeth. The Clippers were second in both meets, while the Falcons boys and girls were both third.

Yarmouth’s boys got wins from William Saint-Amour in the 400 (56.50), Luke Laverdiere in the mile (4:21.26) and two-mile (9:34.67), Chris Koskinen in the pole vault (10-0) and Noah Eckersley-Ray in the javelin (124-10).

Freeport’s 4×400 relay team was first in 3:54.20. Jacob Tomm won the long jump (18-10).

In the girls’ meet, the Clippers got wins from Anneka Murrin in the 800 (2:23.14) and mile (5:16.73), Abby Hamilton in the two-mile (11:22.11), Paige Reinfelder in the pole vault (7-6), Kim Fuller in the triple jump (28-8.5) and Caitlen Hewitt in the javelin (79-3).

The Falcons got first-place performances from Tara Migliaccio in the 100 (13.43) and their 4×100 relay team (53.22).

NYA and Maine Coast Waldorf School joined five other schools at York. The MCW girls were sixth and the Panthers came in seventh.

Olivia Skillings paced MCW by coming in second in the mile (5:55.49) and third in the 800 (2:34.80). NYA was led by Megan Alberding (fourth in the mile, 5:58.61 and fifth in the 800, 2:40.68).

NYA’s boys placed sixth. Xander Bartone won the 800 in 2:03.48). MCW didn’t score.

Tennis

Falmouth’s nine-time defending state champion girls’ tennis team opened the new season by beating defending Class B champion Cape Elizabeth, 4-1, to make it 142 match victories in a row. The Yachtsmen could be tested by visiting Greely Thursday and go to defending Class C champion St. Dom’s Friday.

Greely started with victories over York (5-0) and Kennebunk (3-2).

Yarmouth also started fast, beating Kennebunk (4-1) and York (5-0).

Freeport opened with a 5-0 loss to Waynflete, then beat NYA, 4-1.

NYA opened with losses to Waynflete (5-0) and Freeport (4-1).

On the boys’ side, Falmouth won, 5-0, at Cape Elizabeth in its opener. The Yachtsmen host nine-time defending Class C champion Waynflete Friday.

Freeport split its first two matches, losing to Cape Elizabeth (4-1) and beating NYA (3-2).

Yarmouth also started 1-1, losing to Waynflete (4-1) and beating York (4-1).

Greely dropped 5-0 decisions to York, Kennebunk and Cape Elizabeth to start the year.

NYA began the season by losing to Waynflete (5-0) and Freeport (3-2).

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Sidebar Elements

Greely’s Morgan Selby, left, and Skylar Cooney take part in the 300 hurdles at last week’s season-opening meet. Selby came in first and Cooney placed second. The Rangers were second to Falmouth as a team.

Yarmouth junior Greta Elder races up the field during the Clippers’ 12-4 home win over Waynflete Friday.

Falmouth’s boys’ lacrosse team celebrates a goal during last week’s stirring 9-8 come-from-behind victory at Cape Elizabeth.