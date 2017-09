PORTLAND — Remembrances of the 9/11 attacks will be held at Fort Allen Park and in front of the Cumberland County Jail on Monday, Sept. 11.

The Fort Allen Park ceremony, led by city firefighters, begins at 8:30 a.m. and will include a procession, a wreath laying and a moment of silence around 8:46 a.m.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will hold a 6 p.m. ceremony at 50 County Way in the flag area.