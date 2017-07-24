5th to 1st in the Peaks to Portland

Eric Nilsson, 30, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, emerges from the water to claim first place Saturday, July 22, in the 36th annual YMCA of Southern Maine Peaks to Portland swim at East End Beach. Nilsson, who came in fifth a year ago, finished the 2.4-mile race in 43:19.7. The benefit for the Y’s youth development program had a record 537 swimmers and was expected to exceed its fundraising goal of $180,000.

East End Beach in Portland is packed Saturday, July 22, as swimmers and their support kayakers arrive from Peaks Island.