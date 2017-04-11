4 treated for CO poisoning in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH — Carbon monoxide sickened several people April 9 at a local health club.

The Fire Department responded to a call at Lifestyles Fitness Center, 29 Pleasant Hill Road, at 7:20 a.m. after several people complained they felt ill. An odor in the building was also reported.

Deputy Fire Chief Wes Merritt in a press release said the department measured elevated carbon monoxide levels in the building. Four people were evaluated by emergency services crews; one of them was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Merritt said the heating system was believed to be the source of the gas.

Brandy Turkewitz, a front desk associate at Lifestyles Fitness, said the club closed for the remainder of day and reopened the next morning. She said repairs were made and the club now has six carbon monoxide detectors installed throughout the building.