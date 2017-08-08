3-week reprieve until work that will close State Street in Portland

PORTLAND — Infrastructure work that will close the heavily traveled portion of State Street between Park Avenue and Deering Street, which was scheduled to begin this week, is now expected to begin in three weeks.

City spokeswoman Jessica Grondin on Tuesday did not say why the project has been delayed in the month since it was announced.

The installation of sewer pipes, new storm drains and replacement of a Portland Water District main is part of a larger project to end combined sewer overflow and redirect stormwater to Back Cove. Nighttime work is in progress on the State Street Extension through Deering Oaks and the Preble Street extension.

State Street work is scheduled from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and is expected to last three months, and the street will be open only to local traffic. The project will also include sidewalk and pedestrian street crossing improvements.