3 Scarborough councilors take steps toward re-election

SCARBOROUGH — Nomination papers for the Nov. 7 town elections became available Wednesday, Aug. 2.

There are three Town Council seats on the ballot, and two School Board positions.

Terms are expiring for Council Chairman Shawn Babine, Vice Chairwoman Katherine St. Clair and Councilor Peter Hayes.

All three have already taken out nomination papers, although St. Clair on Wednesday said she hasn’t decided if she’ll run.

On the School Board, the terms of Christine Massengill and Kelly Murphy are expiring.

Murphy said she has been concentrating her efforts on passing a school budget – which has failed at the polls twice this year – and hasn’t made a decision about re-election. Massengill could not be reached for comment.

Mary Frances Fest, of 17 Foxcroft Drive, has taken out papers to run for the School Board.

There are also three seats available on the Sanitary District Board of Trustees.

Nomination papers are available in the town clerk’s office at 259 U.S. Route 1, and must be returned by Sept. 6.

Town Clerk Tody Justice said candidates must turn in at least 25 signatures from registered voters, but no more than 100 signatures. She recommended candidates submit 35-40 signatures.

