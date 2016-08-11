3 injured in Bowdoin rollover

Three people were injured in a pickup truck crash in Bowdoin at about 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Maine State Police, who said speed and alcohol were factors in the incident, identified the driver as Robert Mathews Jr., 28, of Bath. He and Emily Freeman, 16, of Topsham were tossed out of the cab when the vehicle overturned on U.S. Route 138. Caleb Donaldson, 19, of Woolwich, had to be freed from the wreckage by firefighters. All three were taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Charges against Mathews are expected after the Sagadahoc County district attorney’s office is consulted, police said.

