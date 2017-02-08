3 arrested after Brunswick break-in

BRUNSWICK — Police arrested three men suspected of burglarizing a School Street apartment late Tuesday night.

Cmdr. Mark Waltz on Wednesday said police apprehended Casey McEnery, 24, of Bowie Hill Road, Durham, and Damian Grubb, 18, of Harmony Hill Road, Topsham, as they fled the scene of the break-in. They arrested Jeremiah Munsey, 22, of Center Street, Bowdoinham, later Tuesday evening on an outstanding warrant.

Waltz said a School Street resident arrived home late Tuesday and found two men inside his apartment. The intruders fled as the resident flagged down an officer. Police pursued and apprehended McEnery and Grubb.

They were charged with burglary, refusing to submit to arrest or transfer, and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Munsey was being held on $505 cash bail pending arraignment Friday on the warrant. McEnery and Grubb were each being held on $11,000 bail and are scheduled to appear in court April 18.