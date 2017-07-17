2 men charged in Portland store robbery

PORTLAND — Two young men, one a juvenile, face robbery charges after their arrest Sunday morning for allegedly holding up the Cumberland Farms store at 49 Pine St.

Zachary Greenman, 19, of Clarence, New York, and a 17-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee, were arrested shortly after the armed robbery was reported at 2:27 a.m., Police Lt. Robert Martin said in a press release.

The suspects were tracked by a K-9 team to State Street and arrested after they tried to flee in opposite directions. The men are accused of taking money from a clerk at gunpoint. Both were carrying handguns, Martin said.

The clerk was unharmed in the robbery and was able to provide clear descriptions that led to the quick arrest of the suspects. Greenman was being held at the Cumberland County Jail; the juvenile was at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, Martin said.

The armed robbery was the second at the store since May 2, when Garlrenice Tek, 27, was charged with robbing the store and threatening a clerk with a knife around 4:15 a.m.

Tek was indicted on three charges in June by a Cumberland County grand jury.