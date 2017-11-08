2 incumbents lose seats in Bath council election

BATH — Tuesday’s City Council election saw an upset in the panel’s ranks, with two political newcomers defeating incumbents.

Julie Ambrosino of Green Street bested longtime Councilor James Omo of North Street, 1,170 to 870, for the Councilor-At Large seat. In Ward 1, Phyllis Bailey of Riverview Road defeated one-term Councilor Greg Page of Washington Street, 200-165.

Susan Bauer of Dummer Street was the only incumbent councilor to keep a seat, defeating Al Ferguson of Bowery Street, 203-50.