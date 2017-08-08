2 Freeport incumbents take out nomination papers

FREEPORT — Two elected town officials have picked up nomination papers to seek re-election Nov. 7.

A total of eight seats on the Town Council, Regional School Unit 5 Board of Directors, and the boards of the sewer and water districts will be on the municipal ballot.

Each seat is for a three-year term.

Terms are expiring for council Chairwoman Sarah Tracy of District 2, District 3 Councilor Peter Anzuini and at-large Councilor Bill Rixon.

At-large candidates must collect 100 nominating signatures, while district councilors are required to turn in 50 names.

Tracy picked up papers for both the at-large and District 2 seats, but said Monday afternoon she has since decided she will run for another term representing District 2.

If she is elected it will be her second full term on the council. She was first elected in a 2013 special election held after former Councilor Kate Arno resigned a year before her term was set to expire. Tracy then won a full term in 2014.

“I’m looking forward to another good campaign,” she said.

Anzuini and Rixon were unavailable to discuss whether they plan to pick up nomination papers.

On the School Board, the seats held by Vice Chairwoman Beth Parker and Lindsay Sterling are up for election. Candidates for the two seats are required to collect 100 signatures.

Sterling said she has picked up nomination papers and plans to begin gathering signatures shortly, and hopes to be elected to a second term.

On Tuesday morning, Town Clerk Christine Wolfe said nomination papers for the School Board had also been picked up by Tiffany Jones and Lynn Horr.

Terms set to expire on the Sewer District are those held by Sally Leland and Vice Chairman Gerald Kennedy. Tom Hudak’s term on the Water District will also expire in November.

Candidates for the sewer and water districts are required to collect 25 signatures.

Timothy Whitacre has begun the process by picking up nomination papers for a seat on the Sewer District board.

Leland, Kennedy, and Hudak were unavailable to comment on whether they would seek another term.

Nomination papers are available at the town clerk’s office, which is open Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Papers must be returned with the required number of signatures by Sept. 13n.

