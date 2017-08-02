2 Cape Elizabeth School Board members not running again

CAPE ELIZABETH — Two seats on the Town Council and two on the School Board are on the ballot in the Nov. 7 municipal elections.

On the School Board, Joanna Morrissey and Barbara Powers said they will not seek re-election. The council seats are held by Councilors Patricia Grennon and Katharine Ray.

Ray said she has not yet decided if she will seek a third term.

“As in the past, I (won’t) decide until the last minute,” she said Aug. 1.

Ray is a member of the Ordinance Committee and Harbors Committee and was elected to the council in 2011 after serving eight years on the School Board. In 2015, she served as council chairwoman.

Grennon was elected to her first term on the council in 2014. She is chairwoman of the Ordinance Committee and also serves on the Thomas Jordan Trust Grant Committee.

Grennon was unavailable to comment on whether she intends to seek another term.

Morrissey said she plans to focus on career goals, including an advanced degree.

“It has been an honor to serve the past six years,” she said. “I wish the district all the best at this exciting time of great opportunity.”

Morrissey served two terms on the board and is chairwoman of the finance committee. Powers is chairwoman of the board’s policy committee.

Since being elected to the board in 2014, Powers accepted a position with Long Island School in Casco Bay as their part-time superintendent and principal, and said she would like to focus all of her energy on that position.

“It has been a true honor serving my community in this role and I encourage other interested citizens to consider running to help with the important work that lies ahead,” Powers said. “I’ve been so impressed with the students and faculty members I have met during this time, and they deserve our continued outstanding support.”

Nomination papers must be returned to the town clerk’s office by Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. with 25 to 100 signatures from registered voters.

As of Wednesday, no one had taken out papers; Town Clerk Debra Lane said that is not unusual this early in the nomination process.

The clerk’s office is open Monday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. All nominees must appear in person prior to the filing deadline to complete nomination papers.

