2 candidates in Chebeague special election

CHEBEAGUE ISLAND — A special election will be held Tuesday, July 25, to fill a one-year term on the Board of Selectmen.

The election will fill a vacancy created when former Selectman Peter Pellerin resigned June 14 for personal reasons. His term on the five-member board expires in June 2018.

Mark H. Dryer and Christopher A. Loder are the candidates to replace Pellerin. Voting will be at the Island Hall from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Board of Selectmen is comprised of five members, each of whom serves a term of up to three years.



