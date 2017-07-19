2 Brunswick town councilors won't seek re-election

BRUNSWICK — Town Councilors Sarah Brayman and Dan Harris on Monday announced they will not seek re-election in November.

Nomination papers for candidates for the Town Council and School Board become available at Town Hall on Friday, July 28.

At their regular meeting, Brayman thanked her colleagues and the public for her six years of experience on the council. She represented District 7 and served as chairwoman from 2015-2017, and as vice chairwoman in 2014.

“I encourage folks to take out papers and I’m happy to talk to anyone about what it’s really like to be sitting at this seat,” Brayman said.

“I would say ditto for District 5,” Harris added. He will have served a single, three-year term.

Candidates running for a district seat must return papers to the town clerk’s office with 25 signatures by Friday, Sept. 8. Candidates running for an at-large seat must collect 100 signatures.

Signatures repeated on papers for multiple candidates will be voided, and each name should be accompanied by an address in Brunswick.

Vice Chairwoman Kathy Wilson said she intends to run again for her at-large seat. Wilson is in her first term on the council.

Only one candidate has so far publicly announced a run for the council, even before papers become available.

Chris Watkinson, who helped spearhead the recent, successful campaign to locally finance the construction of a new elementary school, announced his bid last month for the District 5 seat.

Harris, left, and Brayman.