1st of 3 planned Cumberland projects launches on Route 100

CUMBERLAND — The first of three projects planned for 193-197 Gray Road is expected to be complete next April.

Ground was broken Nov. 27 for the relocation and expansion of Casco Systems’ headquarters at the Route 100 site, where Grun Development also plans another commercial building and five, four-unit residences.

The three projects are being built on about 9 1/2 acres between Gray Road and Tammy Lane, couched between Copp Motors to the south and Skillins Greenhouses to the north. Two existing buildings at 193 and 195 Gray Road have been demolished, and the former Allen Farm store at 197 Gray Road will soon be leveled, too.

Casco, an engineering and system integration firm based in a 4,000-square-foot building at 160 Longwoods Road (Route 9), will occupy a 20,300-square-foot manufacturing and research and development building on Gray Road. Casco also has offices in Waterville, as well as in New York and Vermont.

The company has a staff of 25 in Cumberland, President Kevin Mahoney said in an interview Dec. 2.

“The building size (at Longwoods Road) is really what’s restricting our growth,” Mahoney said, adding that the new building is being sized to house 50-55 employees, with nearly 70 parking spaces.

Describing “the value of being here in west Cumberland,” he said, “this is the start of what we think is going to be a great expansion over here. From an investment standpoint, it’s very good.”

Casco Systems, which Mahoney founded in 2001, will purchase the property from general contractor Green SIP Construction. Marlene Eaton, the project’s developer and real estate broker, owns both Green SIP and Grun Development.

The $3 million project includes that purchase price, as well as building construction and equipment, Mahoney said.

“We’re really excited about that addition to Cumberland,” Town Manager Bill Shane said in an interview Nov. 30. “It definitely will be an anchor out on Route 100; something we’ve been looking for for a long time, trying to get something out there to attract other businesses.”

The Planning Board has approved the 20 townhouses, pending letters of bank financing and credit for infrastructure improvements there, he noted. But much more progress may have to wait until next year.

“We’re getting right into the winter season here,” Shane said. “Pouring foundations and heating concrete gets very expensive, so I don’t anticipate we’ll see much on that housing piece until the spring.”

Each building will house two-bedroom apartments on one or two levels. Every unit will have a private connected garage.

The Planning Board also approved a subdivision plan for another building, which would comprise the project’s third phase and could house a commercial use. A project for that space will have to go before the town for approval.

