10th Tri for a Cure tops expectations

More than 1,300 women raced in the Tri for a Cure in South Portland on Sunday, July 23, swimming a third of a mile, cycling three miles, and completing a three-mile run.

Spectators gather above while race participants rally below at the beginning of the 10th annual Tri for a Cure at Spring Point in South Portland on Sunday, July 23.

The top 10 Tri for a Cure fundraisers show how much they had raised at race time on July 23. Maine Cancer Foundation’s signature event raised $2 million, more than the goal of $1.75 million, to help support cancer prevention, screenings and patient support.