10K turn out for Women’s Walk Portland

Women’s Walk Portland from Sun Media on Vimeo. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster)

Marchers line up along the Eastern Promenade on Munjoy Hill Saturday, Jan. 21, at the start of the Women’s Walk Portland, one of many marches around the country held in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington to support causes expected to be threatened by the administration of President Donald Trump. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster)

Portland police estimated at least 10,000 people participated in the Jan. 21 Women’s Walk, which stretched down Congress Street from Munjoy Hill to Congress Square Park. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster)

Elizabeth Jones of Scarborough at the Women’s Walk Portland on Jan. 21. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster) Keziah Roy helps her niece, Juniper Belcher, 1, of Brunswick, with a sign during Women’s Walk Portland on Jan. 21. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster) Deb Doherty of Steep Falls outside the Munjoy Hill Fire Station on Congress Street in Portland during Women’s Walk Portland on Jan. 21. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster) Bethany Marshburn-Ersek of Gorham leads a group of marchers down Congress Street during Women’s Walk Portland on Jan. 21. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster) Mary Anne Butts of Portland leads a chant at Congress Square on Saturday, Jan. 21, during Women’s Walk Portland. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster) Anne Gregory’s of Yarmouth leads a chant that helps stop traffic at Congress and High streets in Portland during Women’s Walk Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster)